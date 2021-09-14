CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Swindell’s Mom Has Died

By Billy Dukes
 8 days ago
Cole Swindell's mother, Carol, has died. The singer shared the news on social media without offering any details. "Gonna miss her so much," he says. Betty Carol Rainey's death comes eight years after the unexpected passing of Swindell's father, who died in September 2013, just as Swindell's career was taking off. The above photo was taken in May 2014, during the No. 1 party for "Chillin' It," the country star's debut single. Since then he's spoken often about his love for his mother and his appreciation for what she provides.

CMT

Cole Swindell’s Mother, Betty Carol Rainey, Passes Away

Betty Carol Rainey, the mother of country star Cole Swindell, has passed away. On Monday evening, September 13, the news was reported via social media, as Swindell posted “Lost my sweet mom today,” to his Instagram stories while flying home to Georgia during Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road tour, where he is an opening act.
The Bobby Bones Show

Cole Swindell Filmed His New 'Some Habits' Music Video In One Take

Cole Swindell just debuted his latest single, and the emojis finally make sense. The “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey” singer released “Some Habits” on Friday (September 10). The release comes after weeks of teasing new music with just a few emojis: a drink, a Bible and a heart. Swindell added another one to the mix when a fan tweeted that she didn’t “even know what I’m pre-saving…but IM READY.” Swindell retweeted her with a hand-pointing emoji, seemingly directing other fans to follow her lead. Fans tweeted Friday morning that Swindell “absolutely CRUSHED IT,” and one said that she's played the single on repeat since 6 a.m.
weisradio.com

Cole Swindell forms “Some Habits” with new single

Cole Swindell just dropped a brand-new song, and video! After his “Single Saturday Night” song became his 10th number-one hit, Cole has released the romantic ballad “Some Habits.” The song is from his upcoming studio album. “I think a lot of people can relate to a song like ‘Some Habits’...
Outsider.com

Cole Swindell Dedicates ‘You Should Be Here’ Performance to His Mom Who Passed Earlier This Month

Cole Swindell is mourning the death of his mother, Betty Carol Rainey, who passed on Monday evening. Swindell is on tour with Thomas Rhett. And instead of taking some time off after the funeral last Wednesday, he decided to carry on with his tour dates—because that’s what his mom would have wanted him to do. While he was on stage for the first time since saying “goodbye,” he sang Rainey his single You Should Be Here.
wbch.com

Cole Swindell tributes late mother with heartfelt "You Should Be Here" performance

Cole Swindell brought the crowd to a standstill over the weekend with a tribute performance of to his late mother. Days before the Saturday show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Cole's mother, Carol Rainey, passed away. Cole dedicated his performance of "You Should Be Here" in her honor, telling the crowd that he made the effort to be at the show, rather than take the weekend off like headliner Thomas Rhett suggested.
nowdecatur.com

Cole Swindell Pays Tribute To His Mom During Boston Tour Stop

The show went on for Cole Swindell on Saturday (September 18th) despite losing his mother just days before. He took the stage at the Xfinity Center in Boston as part of Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road Tour telling the crowd there was nowhere else he'd rather be and that she would've wanted him to be there, too.
country1037fm.com

Cole Swindell’s Breathtaking On Stage Tribute To His Late Mother

Several years ago, Cole Swindell wrote a fantastic tribute to his father upon his death. I still don’t know why “You Should Be Here” did not win every award that year. Even if you HADN’T lost someone close to you, the lyrics touched your soul. “You’d be taking way too...
Black Enterprise

‘Black-ish’ Actor Deon Cole’s Mother Dies

“Black-ish” actor Deon Cole’s mother, Charleen Cole, has died. The sad announcement was acknowledged on Cole’s Instagram page several days ago. “It’s with very heavy hearts, we let you know of the passing of Deon Cole’s beloved mother, Charleen Cole, on Friday September 10th. Deon isn’t in a position to return calls or messages right now, but wants you all to know that he appreciates all of your love, light, and support, and thanks you for your continued thoughts and prayers for him and his family.”
