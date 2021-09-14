CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanya Tucker and RuPaul’s ‘This Is Our Country’ Is a Twangy Empowerment Anthem [Listen]

By Will Groff
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The yeehaw agenda is in full swing: Look no further than the new song from Tanya Tucker and drag superstar RuPaul. It's a country-rap ode to self-empowerment appropriately titled "This Is Our Country." The song, which references classic hits by Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash, features Tucker and RuPaul trading...

