CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Impact of voter ID on turnout unknowable, says minister

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mGFw_0bvW8wsw00
A ballot box at a polling station. (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Wire)

The number of people who will choose not to vote if required to produce ID at polling stations is “unknowable”, a minister has told a House of Commons committee.

Chloe Smith, minister for the constitution and devolution, told the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee that recent pilots had seen 0.4% of voters turned away for lacking photographic ID.

But, she said, the reasons people chose not to vote were ultimately “unknowable” given voting is not compulsory, adding: “The largest reason people gave for not voting was they didn’t have time.”

Ms Smith was appearing in front of the committee during its inquiry on the Elections Bill, which introduces requirements for voter ID that critics fear will disenfranchise people who lack the right form of identification.

There is an obvious vulnerability that is possible here, which is that somebody steals another person's vote.

The committee had previously heard that the introduction of voter ID in Northern Ireland may have deterred 25,000 people from voting in the 2003 election, equivalent to 3.5% of the electorate.

But while Ms Smith denied that anyone would be “disenfranchised”, she said in response to questions on how many people would not vote: “We have some research on this, but fundamentally you are asking me for an unknowable number.”

She added that 98% of people already have appropriate ID, and those that do not would be able to apply for a free voter card to enable them to participate in elections.

Ms Smith also told the committee that it was not possible to know how many cases of “personation” – where someone pretends to be another person in order to vote – had occurred, as not every case would be detected or reported to the police.

In the 2019 election, SNP MP Ronnie Cowan said, there had been just 34 allegations of personation, two of which resulted in a caution or conviction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rqnI_0bvW8wsw00
Chloe Smith (Chris Radburn/PA) (PA Archive)

But Ms Smith said the number of offences reported would always be smaller than the number that occurred, as it would be “for any crime you care to analyse”.

She said: “The funnel for any crime is going to involve a number for what activity might have taken place, a number for how many allegations are made and a number for how many convictions might result. We should all be familiar with that.”

However, she went on to say that the voter ID requirement in Northern Ireland had “eliminated” personation there as it was now not possible, although Mr Cowan suggested that criminals could still be forging ID cards in order to vote.

Ms Smith added: “The fundamental point remains – as I’ve said, we are responsible for making sure our elections are secure. There is an obvious vulnerability that is possible here, which is that somebody steals another person’s vote.

“We have already through the passage of history made our elections progressively more secure, progressively more inclusive, progressively towards what we would all want them to be.

“This is another step on that journey to make sure that we are stamping out this particular crime so that people can have more confidence in our elections.”

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Constitutional amendments are better determined during high voter turnout elections | Opinion

In the 2020 presidential election, more than 6.9 million Pennsylvanians voted. In the 2018 gubernatorial election, more than 5 million PA voters participated. Those would have been better times for voters to make the important decisions about amending our state constitution, when so many more voters would already be coming to the polls or submitting their mail-in or absentee ballots. The post Constitutional amendments are better determined during high voter turnout elections | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ocala Gazette

Voter turnout soars for city election

The Ocala city election on Sept. 21 saw voter turnout soar compared to other city elections in recent history. “I was hoping for 20% but when I saw it was almost 26%, I was pleasantly surprised. From a turnout perspective compared to the prior turnout average over the last decade of about 14%, we by far surpassed that,” said Wesley Wilcox, Marion County Supervisor of Elections.
OCALA, FL
wjhl.com

Officials see high turnout of early voters in Southwest Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Early voting for the November elections began Friday in Virginia, with races for three top spots in state government on the ballot. That includes a very heated and contested race for governor between Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. Lieutenant Governor is...
VIRGINIA STATE
Reason.com

Do Voter ID Laws Suppress Minority Turnout? A Soho Forum Debate

Do voter identification laws ensure secure and trustworthy elections, or are they a way for political parties to manipulate the democratic process in their favor?. At a September 8th debate in New York City hosted by the Soho Forum, Eliza Sweren-Becker from NYU's Brennan Center for Justice, argued that state legislators are using arbitrary rules to suppress the voting rights of vulnerable citizens.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Smith
The Blade

Toledo primary election voter turnout lowest in years

Less than 8 percent of Toledo’s registered voters cast a ballot in the primary election Tuesday, down from voter turnout of 13.5 percent four years ago and 15.2 percent in 2013. Candidates know the mayoral primary typically generates less voter interest than a primary during a presidential election year, but...
TOLEDO, OR
videtteonline.com

To combat history of low voter turnout, ISU professor to hold voting seminar

On Thursday, Associate professor in the department of politics and government Meghan Leonard will be hosting “The 26th Amendment at 50: The Expansion (and Restriction) of Voting Rights for Young Americans” research seminar. The event will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Circus Room of the Bone Student Center. “I...
NORMAL, IL
Washington Post

This is a golden age of high voter turnout

There are many reasons that the attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) failed so miserably. Newsom successfully used the stark party divide on the covid pandemic to his advantage, and more fundamentally, the idea that a reasonably popular (if hardly beloved) Democratic governor would lose this election in California when the leading Republican candidate to replace him was a far-right radio host was absurd from the start.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Cards#Election#A House Of Commons#Snp
Boston Globe

Low voter turnout sends a message about civic culture

The abysmal turnout in Tuesday’s preliminary mayoral election was a signal that, to many Boston residents, picking the next mayor and members of the city council just doesn’t seem all that important. A bit over 100,000 voters turned out — which is actually fewer than the number that voted in the last open preliminary election in 2013, and just over a third of the number who voted last year in the presidential election. The paltry turnout came despite Boston’s growing population, the addition of more early and mail-in voting options, and a historic field of candidates that — though they motivated core constituencies — apparently failed to galvanize widespread enthusiasm.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

SouthCoasters Mobilizing for Voter ID Initiative [OPINION]

Residents of the SouthCoast who support requiring a valid photo ID to vote in Massachusetts are encouraged to sign a petition to place a ballot initiative to that effect before voters next year. Petition organizers must collect more than 80,000 signatures by November 17 to proceed to the next step in securing a spot on the 2022 ballot. They are hoping to get 120,000 signatures.
ELECTIONS
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Voter turnout in Kodiak is low, but not unusual

Early voting starts today in Kodiak, and although voters have until the Oct. 5 election day to cast their ballot, there is a good chance that many residents won’t. For the past 15 years, voter turnout on the island has remained around 20% or lower, with few exceptions. Islandwide, 20.3%...
KODIAK, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Northern Ireland
fox5sandiego.com

GOP push for recall voter turnout in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Republican party is working to get voters out as they were busy Monday sorting mailers and getting their ground game ready for Election Day. “Individual lives have been negatively impacted by the state government, they are fed up with it and this is their ways to tell the governor he went too far,” said Brian Jones, California State Senator representing the 38th District.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Voter ID 'essential,' Hice says

THOMASVILLE — By all indications, Jody Hice’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives was safe. However, he’s giving that up to run for statewide office. Hice, a Greensboro Republican, is one of the candidates running for Georgia secretary of state, and he’s making election integrity a central part of his campaign.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Indianapolis Recorder

Gerrymandering possible cause of depressed voter turnout

For the past 20 years, Rev. Antonio Alexander of Purpose of Life Ministries has advocated for affordable housing and better treatment of those reentering the community after stints in prison. Now, his focus is on fairer elections. Alexander was inspired to act after realizing how gerrymandered Indiana is. Gerrymandering, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy