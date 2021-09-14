Did Nickelback steal “Rockstar?” You decide.
Nickelback is being sued by a band called Snowblind Revival. No one has ever heard of them up until now. They claim their song “Rock Star” was lifted by Nickelback. The Canadian band that everyone loves to hate says, “nah.” Snowblind songwriter Kirk Johnston claims Nickelback had access to their demo which was submitted to Roadrunner Records in 2001. Nickelback’s hit dropped in 2005. They also claim that the two songs sound nothing alike. There are no similar lyrics, and the melodies are different- it’s just the name of the song. Checkmate. Decide for yourself though…www.101wkqx.com
