Actor Jeff Bridges took to his personal website to inform his fans on that he he had become infected with Covid while undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. According to his hand-written note, which had since been updated to the site and digitised, Bridges received a letter from the site at which he’d been receiving chemo infusions for his cancer, informing the actor of his and his wife’s exposure to the virus. “The letter tells me I may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus at their joint. Soon after, my wife Sue and I share an ambulance to the ICU. We both got the ‘Rona,” he wrote.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO