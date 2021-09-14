El Salvador president says half a million using new bitcoin wallet

Since the hurdle to legalize Bitcoin in El Salvador was made earlier in the year, several countries have been trailing the progress of the nation’s approach. As El Salvador marks the 200th anniversary of its independence from the Spanish crown, thousands of residents have taken to the streets of the capital San Salvador to protest against the Bitcoin law allegedly forced on by President Nayib Bukele. According to multiple reports, the protesters have set fire to one of the country’s newly installed Automated Teller Machine (ATM), suggesting the highest level of displeasure with the country’s new Bitcoin as a legal tender law which came into existence on September 7.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO