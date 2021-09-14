CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador president says half a million using new bitcoin wallet

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 8 days ago

There are now more than half a million people using El Salvador’s bitcoin wallet, President Nayib Bukele announced. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.

Related
The Independent

El Salvador president changes Twitter profile to 'dictator'

El Salvador’s bitcoin-pushing president apparently changed his Twitter profile description to “dictator” Monday, in what might be an ironic comment on last week’s protests against him. The office of President Nayib Bukele did not respond to requests for comment on the profile change, but there was no clear sign the president’s account had been hacked. Bukele is a heavy Twitter user, and after his description changed to “dictator,” he continued tweeting normally Monday about bitcoin. The price and potential of the cryptocurrency appears to fascinate Bukele, and he made bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, the first country to...
INTERNET
Coinspeaker

El Salvador Protests: Citizens March Against New Bitcoin Law

Since the hurdle to legalize Bitcoin in El Salvador was made earlier in the year, several countries have been trailing the progress of the nation’s approach. As El Salvador marks the 200th anniversary of its independence from the Spanish crown, thousands of residents have taken to the streets of the capital San Salvador to protest against the Bitcoin law allegedly forced on by President Nayib Bukele. According to multiple reports, the protesters have set fire to one of the country’s newly installed Automated Teller Machine (ATM), suggesting the highest level of displeasure with the country’s new Bitcoin as a legal tender law which came into existence on September 7.
SOCIETY
investing.com

El Salvador bonds tumble as investors eye bitcoin use, IMF talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - El Salvador bond spreads to U.S. Treasuries hit a record high on Thursday on growing investor fears the Central American nation will not reach a potential $1 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund and faces negative credit implications linked to its use of bitcoin.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Forextv Bitcoin
investing.com

Protesters burn Bitcoin ATM as El Salvador demonstrations take a new twist

El Salvadoran protesters kicking against the recently implemented Bitcoin have destroyed a crypto kiosk in the nation’s capital city of San Salvador. Videos making rounds on social media show a Chivo-supported kiosk in San Salvador being burnt down amid a crowd of journalists and protesters on Wednesday. The Bitcoin machine,...
PROTESTS
bitcoin.com

Report Says Western Union Could Lose $400M if El Salvador's Chivo Bitcoin Wallet Gains Traction, Tim Berners-Lee Weighs In

The Republic of El Salvador has made many headlines this week as the country adopted bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday and became the first-known nation-state to purchase the leading crypto asset. A recent report details that remittance providers like Moneygram and Western Union could lose up to $400 million annually if the Chivo wallet is used more. Furthermore, the creator of the world wide web, Tim Berners-Lee has written an opinion piece about why Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele announced the bitcoin tender law at the Miami bitcoin conference.
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

Moneygram, Western Union Could Lose Nearly Half A Billion Dollars Yearly, Courtesy Of El Salvador Adopting Bitcoin

The new bitcoin law that recognizes the most valuable cryptocurrency by market valuation, as legal tender in El Salvador may be putting some of the biggest finance firms providing financial services in the country out of business. El Salvador residents are beneficiaries of the transparency and speed that comes with using it to carry out day-to-day transactions.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

El Salvador reportedly fixes crypto wallet after bumpy Bitcoin rollout

El Salvador’s Bitcoin (BTC) adoption drive met its first roadblock after citizens reported problems downloading and operating the state-run Chivo wallet. While the wallet was taken down soon after it went live, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele later announced that all the issues related to the BTC wallet have been fixed. He tweeted:
ECONOMY
