‘Only weakness can truly undermine the US-Israel alliance’: A special interview with Ron Dermer

When Ron and Rhoda Dermer told their five children that this time their long stay in Washington was really over, and that there would be no more delays, they didn’t believe it. With good reason: Dermer, 50, who was slated to serve as Israel’s ambassador to the United States for three years, ended up staying in the role for seven and a half. His term officially ended on Jan. 20, 2021, the day Joe Biden entered the White House, but as he and his family were making preparations to return home, the coronavirus pandemic was sweeping the world.