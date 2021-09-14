Newsom has not been the champion of people of color we hoped for. But we'll have that discussion in 2022

Founder, Huntoon-Van Rensalier Underground Railroad Foundation. All my adult life, I have often said—the Soul has no color, it is the soul’s Character God will judge each of us by. I say to you, Dear Reader, as a California resident you must get up, go out, and give our California state a vote not based on color, but based on character. In this case, Gov. Gavin Newsom is a man who will continue to lead us by his character, not his color. Some people may mistakenly vote for Larry Elders by his color, not his good character.

