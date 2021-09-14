CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom has not been the champion of people of color we hoped for. But we'll have that discussion in 2022

By Keith Wattley
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 20 years working as a lawyer for people in prison, I’ve met countless people serving extreme sentences. I learned about the trauma they experienced as children. I’ve watched mentally ill men, faces covered with spit hoods, shackled at the hands and feet as they attended “treatment” in prison. Handled like animals, the vast majority of these individuals were Black men like me.

