Senate Ethics Committee Dismisses Complaints Against Republican Senators
(Des Moines, IA) — The Senate Ethics Committee has dismissed complaints against Republican senators who voted to ban schools from requiring masks. Six Iowans accused G-O-P senators of violating Senate ethics rules by backing a ban that they say could put medically vulnerable students, staff, and families at greater risk of getting Covid. Senate Republicans, in a written response, said voting for a bill isn’t an ethics violation. Senator Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque who voted against the bill, says she’s sympathetic to the concerns of parents — but Jochum says the Senate Ethics Committee isn’t the proper forum to resolve the issue.
