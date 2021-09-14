Senate Ethics Committee Dismisses Complaints Against Republican Senators

(North Liberty, IA) — The League of Women Voters of Iowa is calling on the Iowa Legislature to approve Plan 1 for redistricting. President Terese Grant said the plan released last week does an incredible job of reflecting the population shifts that occurred in Iowa over the past decade. Grant said, “we need to encourage our legislators to vote to adopt this plan…when they convene in special session on October 5th.” Grant testified today (Tuesday) during one of three public hearings on the plan. A dozen people have testified at the two public hearings on the redistricting plan and all urged legislators to approve the first plan that’s been released. A third public hearing on Plan 1 is scheduled for Wednesday night.

IOWA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO