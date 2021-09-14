CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Think Newsom has recall in the bag? Don't be so sure

By Chronicle Editorial Board
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you lean Democratic, as the majority of people who live in California do, you’re likely feeling pretty good about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s chances of staving off the recall in today’s election. Recent polls show that only 38.5% of likely voters support recall while 60.1% are opposed. After months of doom and gloom about Newsom’s chances for survival, the word “landslide” has suddenly found its way into headlines.

Matt Lillywhite

Some Texans Want Gov. Greg Abbott Out Of Office. Do You Agree?

The Texas Governor is facing mounting criticism from voters throughout the state as his approval rating falls to an all-time low. According to a poll conducted by The Texas Policy Project at the University of Austin, Governor Greg Abbott's popularity rating is dwindling as most Texans believe the lone star state is on the "wrong track."
TEXAS STATE
arcamax.com

Editorial: Don't tell the 'My body, my choice' crowd: Florida has tons of vaccine mandates

In 1777, there weren’t chants of “My body, my choice” at political rallies or governors selling “Don’t Fauci my Florida” campaign T-shirts. But George Washington’s decision to mandate that Continental Army soldiers be inoculated against smallpox wasn’t easy. There were no safe, widely tested vaccines like the ones used for the coronavirus today, and inoculation in the 18th century was controversial and risky. It required exposing healthy people to the smallpox virus by scratching it into their arm or having them inhale it through the nose, generally causing a mild infection that led to immunity but, also — occasionally — death.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Recall Outcome Proves Dems Shouldn't Be 'Timid' On COVID, Newsom Says

In his first interview since prevailing in a GOP-led recall election, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Thursday that his victory should encourage national Democrats to stick to their guns on pandemic policies. Newsom shared his perspective with CBS News’ chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, who asked the governor what...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Recall leader: 'The fight to get Newsom out of office isn't over'

It was a busy day of phone calls for Anne Hyde-Dunsmore, who headed up Rescue California and was one of the leaders of the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. “I don’t think it’s going to be a loss by that much,” Dunsmore said on the phone to one of the many callers that day checking in post-election. “I definitely think we should keep going.”
POLITICS
San Francisco Chronicle

Editorial: Recall was a slaughter. Will Newsom start acting boldly or play it safe until 2022?

In the end, it wasn’t even close. Nor should it have been. Faced with their best chance to win the governorship in decades, California Republicans ran a coterie of carnival barkers and fools who all but threw the electorate into Gavin Newsom’s arms. The recall was a sham, perpetrated by a party that would rather play dirty tricks than adjust its policies to the 21st century. And voters knew it.
POLITICS
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: What Can Gavin Newsom Do With His Big Recall Win?

"We said yes to pluralism," Gov. Gavin Newsom said after Californians voted overwhelmingly to let him finish his term. With the recall attempt behind him, does Newsom have the wind at his back? As Chronicle senior political writer Joe Garofoli says on this joint episode of Fifth & Mission and It's All Political, the 2022 gubernatorial campaign starts now.
POLITICS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Editorial: A sigh of relief for California as Newsom survives the recall election

After months of worrying about the fate of California, we will sleep easier now that Gov. Gavin Newsom will not be removed from office early and replaced by right-wing provocateur Larry Elder, a radio host with no experience in elective office and who doesn’t seem interested in being a governor for all Californians — only those who share his extremist, intolerant views.
CALIFORNIA STATE
audacy.com

Larry Elder concedes in Newsom recall, doesn't announce 2022 run

Republican gubernatorial recall replacement candidate Larry Elder didn’t announce his candidacy for next year's election in the aftermath of projections that California Gov. Gavin Newsom would remain in office on Tuesday night, nor did he repeat the baseless claim that his loss was a result of voter fraud. Elder, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Oakland North

Think Newsom should be recalled? People in Oakland weigh in.

For the second time in 20 years, a California governor is facing recall. On Tuesday, the state will find out if Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom will finish the last 15 months of his term or become the second governor — after Democrat Gray Davis in 2003 — to be recalled.
OAKLAND, CA

