CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin joins the Enbridge Line 3 resistance

By Isiah Holmes
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1WQj_0bvW1nwA00

Across Wisconsin’s western border with Minnesota, Indigenous people and allies have united in months of resistance against the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline. For those who have traveled to the resistance camps, what’s at stake is clear. It’s a struggle not just against a defiant fossil fuel industry, but also against what some call “the Great Sorrow.” That’s what Russ Bennett, an environmental activist who has traveled to the Line 3 camps several times, calls the gloomy consequences of climate change.

Bennett became aware of the controversial Canadian oil pipeline project through his work with the activist group Extinction Rebellion, and then through 350.org’s Madison chapter. After growing up around Native American communities in central Wisconsin, Bennett feels Line 3 boils down to a very fundamental issue “about the rights of the Indigenous peoples up there to not have this pipeline built through their territories,” he told Wisconsin Examiner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhKkX_0bvW1nwA00

Wisconsinites hold a demonstration with the Sierra Club to get a message to President Joe Biden. (Photo | Sierra Club)

The other fundamental issue is the science of climate which Bennett said is, “so innocuous sounding but, in fact, I would say it should be called the Great Sorrow of what’s unfolding and what’s going to be unfolding even faster.”

“The science says we’ve got to get off of fossil fuels,” he added. “And here we are ostensibly repairing or upgrading fossil fuel infrastructure with Line 3, and yet it’s virtually doubling the capacity. So it’s actually expanding fossil fuels, rather than getting off of it.”

Although the pipeline and its profits belong to a Canadian company, portions of Line 3 stretch into the U.S. Built in the 1960s and running 1,097 miles long, the $2.9 billion pipeline runs from Edonton, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin. The current plan involves replacing portions of the pipeline, including 13 miles in North Dakota, 337 miles in Minnesota, and 14 miles in Wisconsin. If completed, the pipeline would carry 760,000 barrels of heavy crude per day from Canadian tar sands fields into the U.S, crossing through treaty-protected Indigenous territory.

In 2016 an Indigenous-led resistance movement blocked the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) from running through indigenous lands and water sources. Thousands of people descended on North Dakota to disrupt the pipeline’s advance. They were met by law enforcement and private contractors. Riot lines formed by police pushed back water protectors using tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons and other tactics. Federal agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security also participated. Then came private contractors , some directly hired by the pipeline company and some working alongside police to conduct surveillance .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kB2tk_0bvW1nwA00

Water protectors conducting a blockade against the Line 3 pipeline. (Photo | Giniw Collective)

Many of those same scenes are now playing out in Minnesota at the Line 3 resistance camps. Hundreds have been arrested since construction began in December, with detainees reporting strip searches, hefty charges and stints in jailhouse solitary confinement. Additionally, it’s now known that law enforcement received $500,000 from Enbridge for pipeline-related work . Although no resistance camps have formed in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill in late 2019 making it a felony to trespass on a pipeline .

Indigenous female leaders are among those arrested, detained, and injured in Minnesota. Tara Houska, a water protector and founder of the Giniw Collective, condemned both Minnesota’s governor and President Joe Biden for what she and others have experienced on the ground.

In a statement on Sept. 3 Houska decried the shows of force used against water protectors . “As I sit with scars caused by rubber bullets paid for by a tar sands company called Embridge and my friends tend to potentially permanent facial paralysis,” said Houska on Sept. 3, “elected officials continue to tout themselves as climate leaders. You can’t allow one of the largest tar sands infrastructure projects in North America through Indigenous lands and the Mississippi River headwaters and be a climate leader. Their silence is appalling.”

Actions on the ground against Line 3 continue. On Sept. 7, water protectors used multiple blockades at a major U.S. Canadian tar sands terminal in Clearbook, Minn., to further frustrate the pipeline’s operations. The mile-long blockade used boats, cars, barrels as well as human beings to block the roadway. At one end of the blockade, a group of grandmothers led solidarity actions. “We, elder women, stand in loving solidarity with our Indigenous relatives and all Water Protectors,” the group of five women—Ridgley Fuller, Trish Gallagher, Ellen Graves, Rema Loeb, Priscilla Lynch, and Paki Wieland—declared in a joint message. “We say to the Enbridge corporation, its stockholders, all their workers and to the President: STOP THE LINE 3 PIPELINE NOW!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVHXy_0bvW1nwA00

Water protectors conducting a blockade against the Line 3 pipeline. (Photo | Giniw Collective)

Jill Ferguson appreciates the special place older women hold in the movement, she said. The 68-year-old Wisconsinite joined water protectors in their teens and early 20s in Minnesota. Her first trip to the camps lasted from June 7-14, after she responded to  what she described as “an urgent S.O.S call” sent out from those already actively resisting the pipeline. With court remedies failing as arrests increased, Ferguson said she knew the water protectors needed all the help they could get.

“There were about 3,000 that came from all over the country,” Ferguson told Wisconsin Examiner. “They organized it so well. Their hope was that they could get 750 people to come, and they were blown away at how many people showed up.” Dubbed the “treaty people gathering,” the action involved indigenous allies demanding that the government uphold the conditions of land treaties that are  violated by the pipeline.

The June 8 treaty people gathering was the biggest action against Line 3 up to that point. Many protesters and water protectors were arrested during the actions while blockading access roads and chaining themselves to construction equipment. About 1,500 people also marched to where the pipeline was scheduled to drill under the headwaters of the Mississippi River, and established more camps on-site.

Winona La Duke, Executive Director of Honor the Earth (left) (Photo | Giniw Collective)

Ferguson was one of those arrested during the treaty people’s actions. “I would say about 75% of the people going up there are all kids in their 20s,” she said. Many told her they were scared for their futures because of  climate change.

“You’re in your 20s, right? You have a long road ahead of you, and this is not sustainable,” said Ferguson. “And so these kids have quit good jobs to go up there, and stay up there. They’re so committed to stopping this and understand the devastation of what this will be. I talked to a couple kids who got a free pass to college from their parents to be a doctor, a lawyer, whatever they wanted to be. And they said, ‘Why would I go to college for eight years and come out, and be too late to save the water, to save the climate?’ So they’ve put off college for this. It’s that important.”

Bennett traveled to Line 3 in March, July, and August. “In a way it’s beyond calling it a protest,” he told Wisconsin Examiner. “Because people have been up there for many, many months and people have been fighting this for so long. It’s something beyond calling it a protest when you have people living in camps next to the pipeline and actively doing whatever they can on a daily basis to slow or stop the pipeline from being built.” He called the task before the camp’s water protectors “both daunting and inspiring — daunting in that the pipeline continues to be built and being built at a very fast pace so that they can get it done as soon as possible. And inspiring because the people who are working to stop the pipeline are some people who are really trying hard to build a better world. One that doesn’t involve fossil fuels.”

As a grandmother, Ferguson felt called to do what she could in the resistance camps. She went back to the camps a second time  in July, and was arrested again. This time, she sustained injuries to her neck and back, as well as a concussion. She continues to be treated by her doctor for her injuries. Just before she was arrested on July 29, Ferguson tried to catch a wifi signal near one of the only reliable spots near her camp.

She was doing what she did every morning, making a brief video update on Facebook. When she tried to share her message about Enbridge and the protests, she was locked out of her account. “I took screenshots of it because I couldn’t believe it,” she says.

The message on her phone  said, “We saw unusual activity on your account. This may mean that someone has used your account without your knowledge.” The locking removed Ferguson’s profile from Facebook, and required her to submit identification such as a driver’s license, passport, voter ID card, tribal ID or status card, or other documents to get her account back She produced a copy of her driver’s license, she says, but remains locked out of her account. Bennett says he and other water protectors was followed and pulled over by police.

Despite the surveillance, the protesters remain determined, focused on the potential consequences of inaction. “We’ve seen the destruction of our rivers,” said Winona La Duke, executive director of Honor the Earth in a statement about Line 3 delivered on  a Sept. 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCFk2_0bvW1nwA00

Water protectors conduct an action in late July (Photo | Giniw Collective)

“We’ve had 28 frac-outs which have burned our wild rice and our rivers, and we’ve had 5 billion gallons of water taken from our people, in a time of the worst drought in the history of Minnesota,” La Duke added.  “Here we have a Canadian corporation that is not only a climate criminal in a time of climate chaos, but a corporation and a country which is now promoting violence against Indigenous peoples, a total denial of our rights to continue food security, existence, environmental eco-side damage, and certainly the violation of treaty rights and all agreements under our laws and under international laws.”

La Duke was  encouraged when the United Nations took  notice of the Line 3 struggle . On Aug. 31, the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination issued a letter demanding that the U.S. government respond to allegations leveled by Honor the Earth and the Giniw Collective. “We are grateful that the United Nations is asking questions to the United States and we believe that good nations should uphold their treaties and good countries should not wage war on Indigenous peoples,” La Duke said.

Ferguson challenges others to mobilize, both on social media and physically as she and others have. “Now’s the time,” said Bennett. “We have to really have hopefully a joyous rebellion where when it’s all said and done, we have a better world.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Wisconsin joins the Enbridge Line 3 resistance appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 1

Related
kxel.com

Line 3 pipeline resistance continues as activists ask Biden admin to shutdown project

(WASHINGTON) — Opposition to the Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota has reached a fever pitch in recent weeks with the project nearly complete. Environmentalists, Hollywood celebrities and Democratic lawmakers have called on the White House to intervene at the eleventh hour, arguing that the risk of a potential spill is too great and tribal sovereignty has been violated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in South Dakota

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
ECONOMY
jwnenergy.com

Enbridge pipeline bottleneck eases before Line 3 start

Enbridge Inc.’s rationing of its heavy oil pipelines plummeted in October ahead of the imminent start up of the company’s newest export conduit to the U.S. The company curtailed its rationing on the heavy oil lines to 33 per cent in October from 55 per cent in September out of Kerrobert, Sask., spokesperson Tracy Larsson said in an email. The decline comes as Enbridge prepares to start operation of its new Line 3 replacement pipeline, that will boost export capacity to the U.S.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Minnesota

DNR Fines Enbridge Energy $3.32M For Violating Environmental Laws During Line 3 Construction

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The company behind a controversial pipeline has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in fines for breaking Minnesota’s environmental laws. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Enbridge Energy breached an aquifer during construction of its Line 3 pipeline, causing more than 24 million gallons of groundwater to flow out of it. The DNR said that’s a waste of resources, and threatens some nearby wetlands and lakes. The state says the breach happened in January, and Enbridge never notified the DNR. Enbridge has been fined $3.32 million for the breach. The DNR is also sending information to a county...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
North Dakota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
abc17news.com

Enbridge ordered to pay $3M for Line 3 groundwater leak

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators have ordered Enbridge to pay more than $3 million for allegedly violating state environmental law by piercing a groundwater aquifer during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline. The Department of Natural Resources says Enbridge, while working near Clearbrook in January, dug too deeply into the ground and pierced an aquifer, which resulted in a 24 million gallon groundwater leak and endangered nearby wetlands. Enbridge says its working with the DNR on a resolution. The company’s 340-mile Line 3 pipeline replacement, which will carry Canadian crude across northern Minnesota to the company’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin, is nearly complete.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Detroit News

State wants to end mediation with Enbridge over future of Line 5

The state of Michigan wants to end mediation efforts with Enbridge Energy over the future of Line 5 and indicated as much to its mediator shortly after a meeting in Lansing last week that included Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Enbridge CEO Al Monaco. News of the meeting and Michigan's unwillingness...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Michigan Advance

Tlaib joins ‘Squad’ in Minn. to oppose Enbridge’s Line 3, draws parallels to Line 5 fight

Updated, 2:07 p.m., 9/8/21, with comment from Enbridge Over the weekend, four members of the “Squad,” a group of progressive members of the U.S. House — Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) — traveled to Minnesota in opposition to Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline.  Speaking on matters […] The post Tlaib joins ‘Squad’ in Minn. to oppose Enbridge’s Line 3, draws parallels to Line 5 fight appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Nonprofit status of group pushing for Wisconsin wolf hunts may not be valid

The hunters’ rights advocacy organization heavily involved in pushing to hold wolf hunts in Wisconsin and other intense fights over the state’s conservation policy claims to be a nonprofit — but that might not be the case.  Hunter Nation is a network of organizations that claim to be nonprofits, operating a number of related groups […] The post Nonprofit status of group pushing for Wisconsin wolf hunts may not be valid appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in California

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Said And Done#Water Protectors#The Enbridge Line 3#Indigenous#Canadian#Extinction Rebellion#Org#Native American#The Sierra Club#Edonton#Dapl#The Giniw Collective#Embridge
AFP

US welcomes China end to coal funding but seeks more

The United States on Wednesday welcomed China's promise to end funding for coal projects overseas but voiced hope the world's largest emitter would also do more at home on climate change. Despite China's pledge on overseas assistance, it has kept investing at home in coal -- an issue raised on a visit earlier this month by US climate envoy John Kerry.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Enbridge fined $3.32 mln for failings in Line 3 replacement project

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said on Thursday it fined Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) $3.32 million, citing the Canadian company's failure to follow environmental laws during the construction of its Line 3 oil pipeline replacement. "Enbridge breached the confining layer of an artesian aquifer, resulting...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
cwbradio.com

Alliant Energy Reminds Wisconsin Farmers to Be Aware of Overhead Power Lines

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) As the annual fall harvest begins, Alliant Energy urges farmers to know their surroundings and equipment sizes. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, this knowledge will help them avoid overhead power lines and keep them safe while in the fields. The company says contact incidents with electric power lines increase significantly during harvest season, which is mainly caused by the increased use of larger equipment and operating machinery after hours.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Tribune

Gov. Tony Evers seeks to join Wisconsin's legal battle over redistricting

MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers sought Monday to join the court fight over Wisconsin's redistricting process, just as Republicans who control the Legislature have. The first-term governor asked a federal court to let him join a lawsuit over the shape of congressional and legislative districts for the next decade. Where the lines go will help determine which political party has the upper hand in elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

307
Followers
450
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy