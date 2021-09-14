First Alert Weather: Another round of storms tonight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Summer is still here, and you can feel it. You'll also be able to see and hear it overnight, with another round of thunderstorms tonight. These storms are lining up along and ahead of a cold front slicing through the Eastern Great Lakes, and producing some severe weather in Michigan. Some of these storms will hold together as they move into western New York after midnight. The main question is - how much of a punch will these storms still have once the sun goes down? The best chance of seeing a stronger storm with gusty winds will likely be north and west of Rochester in Orleans County. This line will tend to fizzle a bit as it moves further south and east by morning. Still, expect some thunder and pockets of heavier rain tonight. The front will slowly continue its southward push on Wednesday, with another round of showers and some thunderstorms. This time around, the best chance of seeing some stronger storms with gusty winds will be south and east of Rochester into the Finger Lakes where they can feed off of more unstable air. Any storms will clear the area by evening, leaving us with a clearing sky and cooler air streaming in. In fact, Wednesday's high will likely occur just after midnight, then hold in the upper 60s to near 70 much of the daylight hours.