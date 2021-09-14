Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, GBI make arrest in elder abuse investigation
On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the GBI and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jean Allison Pignocco, age 54, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, with two counts of Exploitation and Intimidation of Disabled Adults/Elder Persons, two counts of Felony Theft by Taking, and one count of Kidnapping. Pignocco was arrested by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office in Olive Branch, Mississippi, who assisted the GBI and Colquitt S.O. She was extradited back to Colquitt County after her arrest and booked into the Colquitt County Jail.valdostatoday.com
Comments / 0