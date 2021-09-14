Watch David Lee Roth pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen, reveal plans to return to Las Vegas for New Year’s
David Lee Roth helped bring the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards to a close on Sunday when he hit the stage to present the Video of the Year honor. Backstage at the event, the Van Halen frontman was interviewed by Us Weekly, and he shared some words of tribute to his late band mate Eddie Van Halen and also revealed that he has plans for a special performance at the end of the year.943jackfm.com
