National Constructors' Day - occasion for relevant employers, unions to debate future of Romanian constructions

CLAY TODAY – With so much growth in Clay County, particularly with new residential areas, Michael Booure has become a very busy man. His company, Bourré Construction Group, knows just how important it is to get every small detail right, and that’s part of the reason he’s so active in organizations such as NEFBA and the Florida Builders Committee. Though Bourré is a busy man, he takes time to give each activity the best version of himself he can. His best tip was to stagger his philanthropic adventures.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO