Construction

National Constructors' Day - occasion for relevant employers, unions to debate future of Romanian constructions

 8 days ago

Sep. 14—BUCHAREST — The Employers' Federation of Construction Companies (FPSC), together with the General Federation of Trade Unions and the Social House of Builders organizes, on Tuesday, at the Romanian Academy Library, an event to pay homage to the constructors' profession on the occasion of the National Constructors' Day, a release sent by the employers' organization mentioned.

claytodayonline.com

Bourre Construction Company building toward the future

CLAY TODAY – With so much growth in Clay County, particularly with new residential areas, Michael Booure has become a very busy man. His company, Bourré Construction Group, knows just how important it is to get every small detail right, and that’s part of the reason he’s so active in organizations such as NEFBA and the Florida Builders Committee. Though Bourré is a busy man, he takes time to give each activity the best version of himself he can. His best tip was to stagger his philanthropic adventures.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
dallassun.com

Why unions support vaccination - but not employer mandates

The American union movement has split over President Joe Biden's proposal for companies with more than 100 employees to vaccinate their workforces against COVID-19. With increasing numbers of employers mandating COVID-19 vaccination, will something similar play out in Australia?. Despite a push for mandatory workforce vaccination by some union members,...
WORLD
world-nuclear-news.org

Italy launches national debate on waste repository

The opening plenary session of Italy's National Seminar, which aims at deepening the analysis of the technical aspects related to the national repository for radioactive waste and technological park project with all interested parties, was held yesterday. The National Seminar, a series of consultative meetings, follows the publication in January of a list of 67 potential sites for a radioactive waste storage facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Romanian#Fpsc
constructforstl.org

Metro St. Louis Construction Employment Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels

St. Louis’ construction industry has exceeded its pre-pandemic employment level for the first time. July employment levels showed 73,100 people working in the metro area in construction, mining and logging, with construction accounting for the vast majority. That’s 6,100 above the year-ago level and 1,600 more than the industry employed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tribuneledgernews.com

CORRECTION: CORRECTION: Our View: Maine can't prove tax credit program works

Sep. 22—Maine's government watchdog agency took a new look at a state business incentive tax credit program and came up with an old conclusion. Investigators from the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability could not determine whether the Maine Seed Capital Tax Credit program could meet any of its stated goals, either for job creation and retention or for attracting investment.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

The European Central Bank s first climate stress test shows higher risks of loan defaults for banks in fire-plagued southern Europe and argues that an earlier and orderly shift to greener energy may have costs — but pay off for the economy over the long run. The bank warned that its two more negative scenarios — a hasty effort to catch up to the problem or simply doing nothing — risked much higher costs and losses in economic output, especially further in to the stress test's 30-year time frame. The stress test published Wednesday compiled data gathered on more...
ENVIRONMENT
tribuneledgernews.com

Peerless joint venture wins $9 million contract to support nuclear weapons arsenal

Sep. 22—The joint venture of a Beavercreek and a Fairborn company is celebrating a $9.2 million contract to support the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center. The SierTeK-Peerless Joint Venture (SPJV) won the five-year contract to provide enduring stockpile management support to the weapons center to help maintain the nation's nuclear stockpile, the joint venture said in a release Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

In climate landmark, China promises to end coal funding overseas

China will stop funding coal projects overseas, President Xi Jinping announced Tuesday, all but ending the flow of public aid for the dirty energy contributing to the climate crisis. Xi made his announcement at the UN General Assembly where US President Joe Biden, seeking to show leadership in a growing competition with China, promised to double Washington's contribution to countries hardest hit by climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kirklandreporter.com

Carpenters union strike interupts some prominent Eastside construction projects

Several prominent construction projects on the Eastside were interrupted on Thursday Sept. 16 as the Northwest Carpenters Union began to strike. Union members picketed in front of several construction sites including the Facebook “Building X” in Redmond, the Microsoft Campus in Redmond and “The Artise” project in downtown Bellevue. The...
REDMOND, WA
tribuneledgernews.com

Despite Delta variant slowing growth, Federal Reserve signals plans to start reversing some stimulus programs

WASHINGTON — Despite a still-menacing pandemic and a cascade of other domestic and international threats to the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday expressed confidence in the recovery and said they could soon start withdrawing stimulus programs supporting financial markets and the economy. Fed officials, however, were split in...
U.S. POLITICS
tribuneledgernews.com

Standard Industries completes purchase of Columbia-based W.R. Grace & Co.

A New York building materials company said Wednesday that it has completed its $4.6 billion acquisition of W.R. Grace & Co., a Columbia-based specialty chemicals giant. Standard Industries Holdings announced the all-cash, $70-a-share deal for W.R. Grace in April and Grace’s shareholders approved the sale at a meeting Friday. W.R....
BUSINESS
El Paso News

El Paso construction employment increased by 19.8 percent, report says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The construction industry across the country is working to meet demands for new homes, roads, businesses, and bridges despite supplies and workforce shortages that have caused challenges and frustrations. An analysis from Construction Coverage reports that 60 percent of home builders were facing labor shortages...
EL PASO, TX
tribuneledgernews.com

Nominee for ambassador to Canada gains senators' praise

WASHINGTON — David L. Cohen, a decades-long fixture in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania’s political, civic and business circles, won bipartisan praise Wednesday during a Senate committee hearing on his nomination to become the U.S. ambassador to Canada. Both of Pennsylvania’s senators, Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Pat Toomey, introduced and advocated...
WORLD
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces Prime Sites Capital Program To Boost Investment And Job Creation In Illinois

CHICAGO—Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced a new program designed to attract investment to Illinois from companies that will create well-paying jobs and expand the state’s foothold in high-growth industries. The Prime Sites program is a highly competitive capital grant opportunity for companies proposing large-scale development projects that will create at least 50 well-paying jobs for Illinois residents. This Continue Reading
Sourcing Journal

AAFA Links With Kenyan Manufacturer Group

The groups agreed to collaborate on policy areas of mutual interest to their membership through joint advocacy and information sharing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Constructor Raises $55M to Improve eCommerce Search

ECommerce search platform Constructor has raised $55 million in a Series A funding round, the company said Wednesday (Sept. 15), which will be used to improve new product discovery and search standards. “We’re incredibly proud of the real, measurable wins every one of our retail customers have seen both in...
BUSINESS
Sonoma Index Tribune

SVUSD, labor union locked in litigation over construction contracts

A labor group has filed a lawsuit against Sonoma Valley’s public school district over its decision to rescind a controversial pro-union construction labor agreement approved in November. The North Bay Building and Construction Trades Council’s lawsuit seeks a court order to have the Sonoma Valley Unified School District comply with...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

