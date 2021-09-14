CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 21 tonnes of rubber waste from Bulgaria to Czech Republic, stopped at Giurgiu Border Checkpoint

Sep. 14—The quantity — Bulgaria to a Czech company was stopped at the Giurgiu Border Checkpoint. "Border police with the Giurgiu Border Checkpoint carried out a specific check on a truck driven by a Bulgarian citizen, aged 46. He was carrying, according to the documents accompanying the goods, rubber waste. As there are suspicions regarding the legality of the above-mentioned transport, the border police with Giurgiu Border Checkpoint have requested authorized support from the representatives of the National Environmental Guard," reads a press release issued on Tuesday by Giurgiu Border Police.

#Czech Republic#Tonnes#Bulgarian#Giurgiu Border Checkpoint#Giurgiu Border Police
