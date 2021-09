An off-market property is also called a ghost list or off-market unitlist and is a piece of residential real estate for sale which is not being sold to the public. Usually the first reaction of most people to this is to question why in the world a seller would attempt to sell something that they are not attempting to market to others, but there actually are a number of very good reasons for purchasing and selling off-market homes. One reason is that you will often get more for an off-market property than for one in the same area. This is because you are likely to get more buyers for your home. There are also a number of people who are only interested in buying a particular type of property and are therefore not interested in checking out every type of property that is available in the area.

MLS ・ 21 HOURS AGO