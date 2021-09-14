CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Push for Native American curriculum in schools makes gains

By Jody Heemstra
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP)- Connecticut and a handful of other states have recently decided to mandate students be taught about Native American culture and history. In North Dakota, a bill became law this year that requires all elementary and secondary school, public and private, to include Native American tribal history in their curriculum, with an emphasis on tribes within the state. Some advocates say the nation’s reckoning on race has given momentum to these new laws, albeit gradual. The push comes as some states have passed or are considering passing new laws that prohibit schools from teaching certain concepts of race and racism.

