Inspiration4 splashed down Saturday night, but the four private citizens who made up its crew say they wish they were still orbiting the Earth. "That last view of the Earth from the cupola made me emotional because it was just so awe-inspiring, and I knew I'd be thinking about that for the rest of my life," Hayley Arceneaux, the 29-year-old physician assistant from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital who became the youngest American in space as part of the crew, told NBC News anchor Lester Holt in an interview, parts of which aired on the Today show Monday morning.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO