Seguin Today: September 2021
The September edition of Seguin Today is now available at a number of locations around town, including HEB, Wal-Mart and Arlan’s. This month, the free monthly magazine features Body Expressions Tattoo and Piercing Studio and shares how this local business is merging the beauty industry with tattooing and artistic expression. We also hit mat at Gracie Barre where Jui Jitsu is for everyone. Tess Coody-Anders also shares her perspective on the struggles of the food service industry in the local community.seguintoday.com
