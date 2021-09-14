31 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend

With fall festivals finally back on and starting to fill the weekends, there’s so much you’ll want to do for family fun this weekend. Bring the kids to the “Rootbier Garten” and Oompa band at Morey’s Piers Oktoberfest in Wildwood, get lost in the hay bale maze at a Family Fun Weekend at Terhune Orchards in Princeton, or celebrate sandcastles and seining at the Wind & Sea Festival in Port Monmouth. And if you are looking to plan out your month, don’t miss our Guide on Free Things To Do In September and Fall Festivals and Fairs in NJ.