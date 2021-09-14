Fort Loramie German Heritage Days set for Sept. 24 and 25

FORT LORAMIE — The 17th annual Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25. Many new things have been added to the schedule this year, as well as some traditional events for this year’s line-up. On Friday night, the Acoustical Duo know as Freelance, comprised of Steve Rosenbeck and Roger DeMange, will be performing in the gazebo, as well as Frank Svet Munich Express, who will be playing on the main stage. ACT-3 will be closing out that evening’s festivities.