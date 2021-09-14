Houlton Suspends All Athletics for 2 Weeks

The Houlton Shiretowners will suspend all athletics for 2 weeks, through September 27th and are switching to remote learning because of COVID cocerns. The Houlton Gilrs Soccer Team is 1-1. They were scheduled to play September 18 vs. Fort Kent, September 22 vs. Calais, September 24 at Orono and September 25 at GSA.
Accomplishments: The Patterson twins are two of the top defenders on the Tyrone team. These past two games they have been leaders on defense and are constantly bringing energy to the team. Eagle Eye: How did you first get involved in this sport?. Nathaniel Patterson: I starting playing football around...
In the middle of a defensive struggle, the big-play running back made the game’s first splash with an 83-yard run to the Bradenton Southeast 1-yard line. The Pirates went back to him immediately for the game’s first score. For the game, Guerrier had 11 touches for 145 total yards. He...
WATSEKA (WCIA) — Sydney McTaggart is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior is the first person in Warriors history to reach 1,000 digs in a career. McTaggart was also named to the All-Tournament team at the Manteno and Cissna Park tournaments. The three-sport athlete is not committed to play in college yet but plans to continue her career at the next level.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kicking off another school year of our Athlete of the Week segment is a soccer player from Immaculate Heart who’s off to a fast start. Katharina Probst scored 5 goals in her team’s opening game win over Mayfield. It was no surprise. In the abbreviated spring season, she tallied 4 goals against Carthage and 5 goals versus General Brown.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Athlete of the Week is CMU Mavericks forward Alec Fronapfel. He has helped lead the men’s soccer team to an undefeated start through four games, scoring two goals. One of those goals was a game winning bicycle kick to beat Texas A&M International in...
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Leicht took second place in a field of 193 runners in the Class A (small schools) race at the prestigious New Prairie Invitational. She covered the course in 20:21.3. She led Cass to a 10th-place finish out of 22 teams.
Sophomore Tre Vasiliadis of the Carnegie Mellon University football team led a Tartans offense in a 31-17 win at Geneva College Saturday to open PAC play. The sophomore ran for a career-high 263 yards on 39 carries and two touchdowns. Vasiliadis also added a receiving touchdown. His 263 yards rushing was the second highest single-game total by a Tartan and the most since Chris Haas rushed for 218 yards against Case Western Reserve in 2018.
Jack Gilligan (Dubuque Senior) — The senior quarterback completed 22 of 31 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 27-23 victory on Friday night at Davenport North. This season, Gilligan has completed 41 of 70 passes for 607 yards (14.8 per attempt) and five touchdowns against only two interceptions. He has also carried 26 times for 190 yards and two scores as the Rams’ leading rusher.
I have been playing volleyball in the rec league since I was in 3rd grade and started playing club when I was in the 6th grade. I chose SLU because of the welcoming community that I felt from the people within the athletics and the admissions. What has it been...
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Belleville-Henderson who has led his team to an undefeated start. His talents on the pitch earning him this week’s title. Kyle Moyer is a talented senior who has scored 11 goals in five games. Included in that...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Jonathan Walker. Walker has been the Rams top kicker and punter for the past two seasons and this one as well. He was even named to the All-County First Team as a kicker in 2020.
This week’s athlete of the week (9/13) is Paige Durham from Willard High School. Durham is one of the senior leaders on the Willard volleyball team. She leads the team with 101 kills, as of September 14th. Is second on the team in Diggs with 110. And she is also...
When it comes to Downey showing recognition to their athletes, Downey High School showcases our hardworking student athletes by selecting two athletes each week to shoutout for their accomplishments and devotion and to their sport. One of Downey’s athletes of the week, Hector Rosales, 11, Varsity Cheer Tumbler, has been a part of Downey Cheerleading for two years maintaining good balance with practice and his school studies. Since joining cheer his sophomore year, leading into his junior year, Rosales plans to continue cheer throughout the rest of his high school years but doesn’t seem himself pursuing a career out of it after graduating later in 2023. He wants to pursue studying law at UC Berkeley and become a successful attorney. As for what convinced him to start Cheerleading is watching others do flips which encouraged him to be a tumbler after being a part of gymnastics when younger.
Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 13-17: Diego Hernandez, Men’s Soccer. Diego Hernandez, Men’s Soccer, Carrollton, Texas. Hernandez, one of the top defenders in the conference, showed his offensive skills this past weekend as he scored a pair of goals in two Centenary home wins including a game-winning score. Hernandez scored a goal in the 68th minute of Friday night's 2-0 win over Ozarks as he found the net following a corner kick. The Carrollton, Texas native scored the game-winner on Sunday in the 49th minute to break a 1-1 halftime tie and give the Gents the 2-1 victory. The Gents (2-1-1) improved to 13-4-3 in their last 20 home matches. Hernandez is the team leader in both goals and points.
Accomplishments: Sophomore Brady Ronan leads the team in touchdowns, scoring two in the Eagles 21-0 win vs. Bellefonte last week. He also plays defense and has two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Eagle Eye: How did you first get involved in this sport?. Brady Ronan: When I was younger I...
Klyce has begun her sophomore season at West Orange with a bang in cross country. She finished second at the Winter Spring Invitational. Ella Klyce is a cross country runner at West Orange High School. She started her sophomore season with a bang, after making state and winning a district championship as a freshman. She took second at the Winter Spring Invitational and also has earned two additional top-15 finishes. In addition to cross country, Klyce is on the West Orange swim team.
