Washoe County, NV

Have You Seen These Burglary Suspects?

kkoh.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two credit card fraud suspects. The two were seen on surveillance video using stolen credit cards at big box stores on Damonte Ranch Parkway and Sierra Center Parkway. Detectives believe the cards were stolen during two separate vehicle burglaries on August 5th. One happened between 7:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Browns Creek Trailhead. The suspects punched the lock of the driver’s side door. Several credit and/or debit cards and cash were stolen from a purse left in the vehicle. A similar burglary happened at Galena Creek Park, about a mile and a half away.

www.kkoh.com

