Nearly $10,000 worth of items were stolen from a disable pickup parked along a road east of Salina Monday. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that sometime between 8 a.m. and noon someone broke out the passenger window of a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 belonging to Environmental Priority Services of Salina and stole the following items.

SALINA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO