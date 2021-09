The Vermont State Police will hold its Annual Awards Ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in the House Chamber of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier. Following the cancelation of the Awards Ceremony in 2020 due to COVID-19, this year’s event is scheduled to include Gov. Phil Scott, Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Schirling and Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the state police. They will honor members of the agency and others for acts of heroism and community service, and recognize 37 sworn members and one civilian member of the state police who have received promotions since the most recent event in September 2019.

VERMONT STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO