Salem, IL

SC Drops First NTC Game, Salem Hosts Olney Tonight

By WJBD Staff
 8 days ago

SC dropped their first National Trail Conference match falling to Altamont 23-25, 24-26 to drop to 3-1 in the conference and 6-2 overall. Brooklyn Garrett led SC with 8 kills, Olivia Brauer had 13 assists, Sierra Arnold 14 digs and Brooke Cowger and Emma Jenne had 2 blocks each. SC’s JV is 7-1 following their win, and with the fresh/soph split they are now 3-1-and-2. SC is at the Vandalia Tournament on Saturday.

