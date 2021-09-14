CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevastopol, Gibraltar, and Algoma set to run at Sheboygan Lutheran

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree area schools will head south on Tuesday for a cross country invitational hosted by Sheboygan Lutheran. Algoma, Gibraltar, and Sevastopol are among the schools slated to run this afternoon along with Heritage Christian, Living Word Lutheran, Racine Lutheran, St. John's Northwestern Academies, Salam, Brillion, Campbellsport, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, Howards Grove, Kohler, Manitowoc Lutheran, Mishicot, Oostburg, Ozaukee, Random Lake, Roncalli, St. Lawrence Seminary, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Washington County Home School Athletics, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, St. Mary's Springs Academy, and Reedsville.

