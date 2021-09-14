Sevastopol, Gibraltar, and Algoma set to run at Sheboygan Lutheran
Three area schools will head south on Tuesday for a cross country invitational hosted by Sheboygan Lutheran. Algoma, Gibraltar, and Sevastopol are among the schools slated to run this afternoon along with Heritage Christian, Living Word Lutheran, Racine Lutheran, St. John's Northwestern Academies, Salam, Brillion, Campbellsport, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, Howards Grove, Kohler, Manitowoc Lutheran, Mishicot, Oostburg, Ozaukee, Random Lake, Roncalli, St. Lawrence Seminary, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Washington County Home School Athletics, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, St. Mary's Springs Academy, and Reedsville.doorcountydailynews.com
