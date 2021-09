Fishers picked up its first Mudsock point of the year Tuesday night, as the Tigers’ boys soccer team beat Class 3A No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern 2-0 at the Royals’ field. Fishers, ranked No. 2 in 3A, scored one goal in each half. Noah Reinhart put in the first goal, with Keiji Nakamae scoring the second goal. The Tigers’ defense also played well, with Tyler March making several big saves, including a couple in the final minutes to preserve the shutout.

FISHERS, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO