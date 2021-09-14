ACGC focuses on staying hungry during undefeated start

(Guthrie Center) Three weeks into the season ACGC is 3-0. They are #1 in Class 1A in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards, 3rd in total touchdowns, and 4th in offensive yards.

The Chargers have a lot to be proud of this season. The thing coach Cody Matthewson is most happy about is that zero in the loss column. “That’s obviously where everybody hopes to be at or wants to be at is winning the games that are in front of you. I’m most pleased about our depth and ability to have a lot of guys rotating in and not having any drop off in production. Especially on our defensive line. We are running a three man front and have a seven player rotation.”

Peyton Jacobe, Blake Newby, Dallas Jacobe, Seth Reno, Mike Fuller, and others have been playing on the defensive front which allows some of the offensive linemen to get a breather and not have to play both ways. The defense has only given up one score in the first half and only one rushing touchdown through three games.

Coach Matthewson would like to see his squad keep the hammer down when they have a halftime lead. “The thing we really need to work on more is winning the first drive of the 2nd half and coming out and playing that drive better. We came out a little flat when we played Greene County, they tied us at 21-21 after we were up 21-0. Des Moines Christian we were up 20-0 at halftime and they came down and scored on their first drive, surprised us with an onside kick, and the next thing you know it’s 20-12.”

West Central Valley is much improved from past seasons. The Wildcats own a 2-1 record. “They are much more improved. They are doing a great job, kids are flying around and playing physical. They continue to do a very good job. They are 2-1 right now, beating Eagle Grove and North Mahaska. They are getting into the triple option offense. I have to tip my cap to them when I see other people conforming to running the football a lot and getting three or four backs in the backfield and working on the triple option. That’s what we take pride in.”

Gavin Cornelison is averaging 197 rushing yards per game and has found the end zone nine times this season. Charlie Crawford, Brock Littler, and Cayden Jensen all have at least 175 yards rushing on the season. Jensen leads the team in tackles. The defense has scored three times this season including a pick six last week from Austin Kunkle along with fumble recovery scores by Hayden Tunink and Mike Fuller.