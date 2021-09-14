CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

ACGC focuses on staying hungry during undefeated start

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdRna_0bvVtWht00

(Guthrie Center) Three weeks into the season ACGC is 3-0. They are #1 in Class 1A in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards, 3rd in total touchdowns, and 4th in offensive yards.

The Chargers have a lot to be proud of this season. The thing coach Cody Matthewson is most happy about is that zero in the loss column. “That’s obviously where everybody hopes to be at or wants to be at is winning the games that are in front of you. I’m most pleased about our depth and ability to have a lot of guys rotating in and not having any drop off in production. Especially on our defensive line. We are running a three man front and have a seven player rotation.”

Peyton Jacobe, Blake Newby, Dallas Jacobe, Seth Reno, Mike Fuller, and others have been playing on the defensive front which allows some of the offensive linemen to get a breather and not have to play both ways. The defense has only given up one score in the first half and only one rushing touchdown through three games.

Coach Matthewson would like to see his squad keep the hammer down when they have a halftime lead. “The thing we really need to work on more is winning the first drive of the 2nd half and coming out and playing that drive better. We came out a little flat when we played Greene County, they tied us at 21-21 after we were up 21-0. Des Moines Christian we were up 20-0 at halftime and they came down and scored on their first drive, surprised us with an onside kick, and the next thing you know it’s 20-12.”

West Central Valley is much improved from past seasons. The Wildcats own a 2-1 record. “They are much more improved. They are doing a great job, kids are flying around and playing physical. They continue to do a very good job. They are 2-1 right now, beating Eagle Grove and North Mahaska. They are getting into the triple option offense. I have to tip my cap to them when I see other people conforming to running the football a lot and getting three or four backs in the backfield and working on the triple option. That’s what we take pride in.”

Gavin Cornelison is averaging 197 rushing yards per game and has found the end zone nine times this season. Charlie Crawford, Brock Littler, and Cayden Jensen all have at least 175 yards rushing on the season. Jensen leads the team in tackles. The defense has scored three times this season including a pick six last week from Austin Kunkle along with fumble recovery scores by Hayden Tunink and Mike Fuller.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Fuller
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Acgc#Guthrie Center#Wildcats#Eagle Grove
Fontana Herald News

Jurupa Hills football team stays undefeated with 52-0 victory

The Jurupa Hills High School football team raised its record to 3-0 with a 52-0 win over Fontana on Sept. 9. Andray Freeman completed 5 of 9 passes for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Spartans, while Jordan Napier had 3 receptions for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.
FONTANA, CA
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theportlandbeacon.com

Raiders eek out win over Sexton to stay undefeated

The Portland High School football team traveled to Sexton High School in Lansing on Friday night for their second CAAC White game of the season. The Raiders entered the game 3-0 and the Big Reds of Sexton came in 0-3. Despite being heavily favored to win, the Raider squad found...
PORTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

Teurlings stays undefeated with road win over Comeaux

The Teurlings Catholic Rebels stayed unbeaten on Friday night, defeating the previously undefeated Comeaux Spartans 36-15 in a non-district matchup that featured two programs at different stages of their respective developments. For the second consecutive week, Teurlings rushed for three touchdowns on the ground, while holding the opposition to less...
HIGH SCHOOL
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Lancers stay undefeated with lopsided victory over Hawks

The more thing change, the more they stay the same. The Gilmour Lancers football team continued to have the edge in its neighborhood rivalry against Hawken and ran rampant against the Hawks’ defense in a 35-3 victory last Saturday afternoon at Weber Stadium. Gilmour (3-0) is off to its best...
FOOTBALL
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Garfield stays undefeated, storms past LaBrae

GARRETTSVILLE — Not a bad way to win your first league game. After giving up a kickoff return to close out the first half, then turning the ball over on their first two possessions of the second half, Garfield’s defense forced two consecutive turnovers on downs. Those defensive stands sparked...
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
OCRegister

Westminster football stays undefeated with win over Anaheim

WESTMINSTER – There was a line that Westminster coaches and players kept saying after Thursday night’s nonleague football game against Anaheim. The Lions’ running back duo of Alex Haro and Ezekiel Cadillo pounded the ball and scored two touchdowns to lead Westminster to a 21-7 victory over the Colonists at Westminster High.
ANAHEIM, CA
Powell Tribune

Powell stays undefeated with win over Lander

Dark skies and lightning flashed over Lander Friday night, delaying the start of the Powell High School football team’s biggest test of the young season. But once the game was finally underway, it didn’t take long before the Panthers (3-0 overall) were at full stride on both sides of the ball. They dominated the Tigers (1-1) on their home field in an impressive 35-13 win.
POWELL, WY
KSNB Local4

Cozad stays undefeated in Game of the Week victory over Adams Central

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 3-0 Cozad Haymakers traveled to Hastings on Friday night for a showdown with 2-1 Adams Central in our Local4 5th Quarter Game of the Week. Hyatt Collins and the Patriots were looking to repeat last year’s victory, but Jacob Weatherly and the Haymakers had something to say about that as they won 18-15 to improve to 4-0.
HASTINGS, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy