Sanders to introduce judicial nominee Vermont Justice Beth Robinson at hearing Tuesday
Nominee, Vermonter and Longtime Champion for LGBTQ Rights, Would Be First Openly LGBTQ Woman to Serve on U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Vermont Business Magazine Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) Tuesday will join the Senate Committee on the Judiciary to introduce Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson for consideration as President Joe Biden’s historic nominee for the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.vermontbiz.com
