Brewers open up back-to-back with Tigers

The Milwaukee Brewers' domination over the Chicago Cubs finally ran out on Sunday in a 6-4 loss at American Family Field. The game was scoreless until Trayce Thompson hit his first home run of the season to make it 1-0. The Brewers would take a 2-1 lead after Kolten Wong and Eduardo Escobar hit a pair of RBI doubles. A day after the Brewers showed magic in the eighth inning, the Cubs returned the favor with Frank Schwindel and Matt Duffy driving in runs on doubles before Patrick Wisdom clubbed his 27th homer of the season to make it 6-2. The Brewers would tally a couple of runs in the ninth on a two RBI single by Christian Yelich, but Michael Rucker was able to close the door to prevent the Brewers from clinching the division.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO