Brewers open up back-to-back with Tigers
The Milwaukee Brewers will come back to the ballpark after a Monday off to play a two game road series with the Detroit Tigers. The first game begins at 5:40 PM on Tuesday and Freddy Peralta is expected to get the start for Milwaukee. Game two will be on Wednesday and will start at 12:10 PM. The Brewers will then get Thursday to rest up before a home series with the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers enter Tuesday’s game with an 89-55 record.doorcountydailynews.com
