Des Moines Police: Woman Killed In Long-Running Fight Over Law Tractor

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police say a long-running fight over a lawn tractor led to the shooting death of a woman found dead in her home Sunday. Police found 42-year-old Amber Burton of Des Moines dead – and an autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound. Fifty-year-old Nery Arnoldo Lopez Morales of Des Moines has been charged with Burton’s murder. Police say Morales and Burton had an ongoing dispute about the ownership of a lawn tractor and witnesses and surveillance video connected him to her death.

