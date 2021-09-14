Des Moines Police: Woman Killed In Long-Running Fight Over Law Tractor
(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police say a long-running fight over a lawn tractor led to the shooting death of a woman found dead in her home Sunday. Police found 42-year-old Amber Burton of Des Moines dead – and an autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound. Fifty-year-old Nery Arnoldo Lopez Morales of Des Moines has been charged with Burton’s murder. Police say Morales and Burton had an ongoing dispute about the ownership of a lawn tractor and witnesses and surveillance video connected him to her death.
