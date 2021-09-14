Anamosa Prison Inmate Expected To Change His Plea To Guilty
(Anamosa, IA) — The second inmate accused of killing a corrections officer and nurse at the Anamosa State prison is expected to change his plea to guilty. Michael Dutcher was scheduled to go before a judge for a trial next week. Court information now shows he now intends to plead guilty. Dutcher’s plea hearing and sentencing are scheduled for Wednesday at the Jones County Courthouse. The other inmate, Thomas Woodard, reached a plea agreement on two counts of first-degree murder, in the deaths of Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte and was given the mandatory life prison sentence.
