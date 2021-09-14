Yankees prospects: Week 19 minor league review

Heading into the last week of the season, the Yankees’ minor league affiliates are chasing the postseason. In a modified set of playoffs, only the two teams with the best record will participate in the playoffs at the Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels. The Tampa Tarpons have clinched their spot, while Somerset has the inside track on a spot of their own. Despite winning their own division, Hudson Valley is still chasing a spot, but will get the chance to play the team they are chasing over the final week.