Scattered showers expected today with mild temperatures 9/14/2021

By Brittany Foster
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scattered sprinkles and showers from this morning are starting to fall apart in southeast Nebraska. While the chance for a few afternoon and evening showers is still there, the odds of them happening are looking pretty slim right now. I still would keep the umbrella handy just in case we do see a few more showers pop up later today.

ENVIRONMENT

