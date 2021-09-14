Yankees.com: Even When They Stink, the Yankee Own the Twins

With the Yankees in a rut, it seemed like this Twins game would be now or never. No, they wouldn’t have been eliminated or anything with a loss, but it was against a bad team who they’ve owned. Then, at the outset of the matinee, Minnesota starter John Gant had to leave the game with an injury after just 0.2 innings. It was a chance to get a win to hopefully build something on. After all, the 13-game win streak wasn’t started by the Twins, but it contained a bunch of wins over them.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO