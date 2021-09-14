CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees.com: Even When They Stink, the Yankee Own the Twins

By Replacement Level Yankees Weblog
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: If you think this is the official website of the New York Yankees, you're an idiot. Go away. The Yankees’ 2021 season has brought soaring highs, gut-punch plunges and seemingly everything in between. Aaron Judge aptly described his team’s first 144 games as “a roller coaster,” and the slugger would caution you to prepare for a few more twists and turns. In his view, this thrill ride isn’t close to over yet.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
kduz.com

Twins give up 5-0 lead, lose to Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez lined a winning single in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5. Aaron Judge hit a tying three-run homer off Alex Colomé with two outs in the eighth inning. New York won for just the fourth time in 16 games following a 13-game winning streak. It New York won for just the fourth time in 16 games following a 13-game winning streak and moved one percentage point ahead of Boston for the second AL wild-card berth. Gleyber Torres lost his shortstop job and was moved to second.
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Luis Gil vs. John Gant

Last night, the Yankees had another frustrating loss in a season where they’ve piled up. Well, they won’t have much time to lick their wounds, as they’re back in action this afternoon in a makeup game against the Twins. Back in August, the Yankees took three in a row over...
MLB
chatsports.com

Twins at Yankees – Monday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees put up a good fight, but their freefall continued. Francisco Lindor’s three home runs sealed the Queens leg of the Subway Series for the New York Mets. Now, the Yankees are a full game out of the Wild Card race less than a month after holding the first berth. Hopefully, Monday’s makeup game with the Minnesota Twins proves the start of another hot streak.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela grabbing seat for Yankees against Twins

New York Yankees infielder Gio Urshela is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's game against right-hander John Gant and the Minnesota Twins. Urshela is receiving a breather after starting the previous four contests, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the plan is for him to be the primary shortstop the rest of the way. Gleyber Torres is being moved to second base and D.J. LeMahieu is going to be responsible for the hot corner. Tyler Wade is manning shortstop and hitting eighth Monday while Urshela sits.
MLB
NJ.com

The numbers never lie: The Yankees stink right now

There’s no way to sugarcoat this: The New York Yankees are not a good baseball team at this moment. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. The Toronto Blue Jays completed a four-game sweep of the Yankees Thursday with a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
FanSided

Yankees Game Today: Yankees vs Twins Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV Channel for Sept. 13

Whew, what a comeback on Saturday night and what drama on Sunday night for the New York Yankees, but a series loss against the Mets has this team down bad. They’re now out of a playoff spot for the first time since Aug. 16 and have officially blown a seven-game lead in the Wild Card race. If there’s such thing as good news at this point, we can look at their next 10 games.
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees rally to beat Twins in extras

The Yankees have arrived at a point in their season where changes have been deemed necessary, including an infield shuffle that ended Gleyber Torres’ run as the team’s everyday shortstop. That may prove to tighten their glovework down the stretch, but their best defense still may be a good offense.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees 6, Twins 5: Judge and Sánchez’s heroics helps Yanks complete comeback win

With the Yankees in a rut, it seemed like this Twins game would be now or never. No, they wouldn’t have been eliminated or anything with a loss, but it was against a bad team who they’ve owned. Then, at the outset of the matinee, Minnesota starter John Gant had to leave the game with an injury after just 0.2 innings. It was a chance to get a win to hopefully build something on. After all, the 13-game win streak wasn’t started by the Twins, but it contained a bunch of wins over them.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Yankees Com#The New York Yankees
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez save season with clutch hits vs Twins

The New York Yankees were an on 0-35 run of games in which they trailed by four or more runs. Then … the Minnesota Twins came to town. After taking a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the Twins looked to be sending the Yankees packing earlier than anybody expected. How do you possibly come back after that when Francisco Lindor’s three home runs edged you out the night prior in a tense Subway Series battle? You’re now playing from what you’ve proven to be an insurmountable hole.
MLB
NJ.com

Twins vs Yankees Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Our MLB betting expert is here to offer up his best Twins vs. Yankees predictions and picks ahead of Monday's make-up game slated to start at 2:05 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The Twins are back in New York for a single contest after an Aug. 22 game between the teams was postponed. Minnesota is just 1-5 against the Yankees this season and has been outscored 46-25. New York continues to struggle and has dropped eight of its past nine games and 12 of 15. The Yankees lost 7-6 to the New York Mets on Sunday night and stand one game behind the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in the American League wild-card chase.
MLB
chatsports.com

Thursday evening Orioles game thread: vs. Yankees, 5:05

The Orioles best chance to play a little September spoiler against the Yankees was probably last night, with John Means pitching. They were so close, with a decent John Means start, a phenomenal home run robbery, a clutch go-ahead late-inning homer. And still they lost. Perhaps they will be able to pull off a more improbable victory somehow tonight.
MLB
kfgo.com

Twins’ Woes Against Yankees Continue, Lose 6-5 in 10 Innings

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a tying three-run homer off Alex Colomé with two outs in the eighth inning, Gary Sánchez lined a winning single in the 10th, and the New York Yankees overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 Monday. New York, its season spinning...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Central Illinois Proud

Slumping Yankees, Twins to meet in makeup game

At 12:17 a.m. Eastern Time, Giancarlo Stanton popped out to Francisco Lindor to end a laborious Subway Series for the New York Yankees. Instead of making a late-night trip to Baltimore, the skidding Yankees will face a quicker turnaround than originally scheduled when they host the Minnesota Twins in a makeup game that starts nearly 14 hours after their final out against the New York Mets.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees and the Mets combined to put on a show in their three-game series at Citi Field this weekend, but the Yankees dropped two of three against their crosstown rivals. Following Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Mets, the Yankees will start fresh in Monday's series opener against the Twins. They will look to start a win streak against Minnesota to boost their playoff odds.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy