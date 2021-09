The New York Yankees were an on 0-35 run of games in which they trailed by four or more runs. Then … the Minnesota Twins came to town. After taking a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the Twins looked to be sending the Yankees packing earlier than anybody expected. How do you possibly come back after that when Francisco Lindor’s three home runs edged you out the night prior in a tense Subway Series battle? You’re now playing from what you’ve proven to be an insurmountable hole.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO