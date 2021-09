For cookbook author and TV personality Ree Drummond, known to her millions of fans as The Pioneer Woman, it wasn't about the pounds. It was about feeling better. With that said, she did mention on her blog that when she set a target weight in January for daughter Alex's wedding day on May 1, she hit that target exactly — to the pound. "And again, it wasn't about the exact number," Drummond emphasized. "But since my weight loss was a reflection of my body feeling better and better, it was one of the gauges I used."

