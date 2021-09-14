Photo Gallery: Last Night of the Proms 2021
After a slightly quieter affair last year, with Dalia Stasevska conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra in an empty hall, the Last Night of the Proms returned with a bang. Sakari Oramo returned to the Last Night for the fifth time, conducting his orchestra in a programme that encompassed world premieres; traditional national songs from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland; and the usual Last Night pomp and circumstance.www.classical-music.com
