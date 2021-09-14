Photo Gallery: Last Night of the Proms 2021

The first Last Night of the Proms with a live audience for two years raises the roof of the Albert Hall. The words that seemed to be on everyone’s lips were “it’s good to be back”. There may have been a Last Night of the Proms in 2020 with no audience, while the Proms have been admitting spectators for the past six weeks. However, a Last Night performed in front of a large crowd once more acted as the most poignant symbol of the resilience, not to mention importance, of music in times of crisis. The audience was still not quite the size of previous years as the arena was made smaller for 2021 to accommodate a larger stage. If anything, however, this only brought a greater sense of intimacy to this large-scale event, which is what any Last Night should strive to achieve anyway.

