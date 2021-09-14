CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo Gallery: Last Night of the Proms 2021

By Freya Parr
classical-music.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a slightly quieter affair last year, with Dalia Stasevska conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra in an empty hall, the Last Night of the Proms returned with a bang. Sakari Oramo returned to the Last Night for the fifth time, conducting his orchestra in a programme that encompassed world premieres; traditional national songs from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland; and the usual Last Night pomp and circumstance.

musicomh.com

BBC Proms: The Last Night of the Proms 2021 @ Royal Albert Hall, London

The first Last Night of the Proms with a live audience for two years raises the roof of the Albert Hall. The words that seemed to be on everyone’s lips were “it’s good to be back”. There may have been a Last Night of the Proms in 2020 with no audience, while the Proms have been admitting spectators for the past six weeks. However, a Last Night performed in front of a large crowd once more acted as the most poignant symbol of the resilience, not to mention importance, of music in times of crisis. The audience was still not quite the size of previous years as the arena was made smaller for 2021 to accommodate a larger stage. If anything, however, this only brought a greater sense of intimacy to this large-scale event, which is what any Last Night should strive to achieve anyway.
Telegraph

Last Night of the Proms star Ksenija Sidorova: ‘The accordion should be on the classical stage’

The star guest invited to bring some pizzazz to the Last Night of the Proms can be many things. It can be a tenor belting out Puccini’s Nessun dorma, or a soprano trilling some Handel. It can be a virtuoso violinist or pianist dazzling us with Paganini caprices or Lisztian heroics. But an accordionist? It doesn’t seem likely. It’s an ungainly 30lb monster and just a bit too humble. A village wedding, fine; but the Royal Albert Hall? Oh, and also there’s no great music for the instrument.
BBC Young Composer 2021 winners announced

The winners of this year’s BBC Young Composer competition have been announced, with six composers chosen from over 500 entries. The winning composers will be offered the opportunity to take part in a development programme with a mentor composer, creating a BBC Radio 3 commission for the BBC Concert Orchestra. The final work will be performed or broadcast at a later date.
