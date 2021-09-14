CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 50s

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The U.K. said Tuesday it will offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over age 50 and other vulnerable people after an an expert panel said the boosters were needed to protect against waning immunity this winter. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers that the...

