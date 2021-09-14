CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Popular quote

By EDGEMAN
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf her HS Yearbook quote was "Embrace the suck", then does that mean she's -- Late 80s Hokie 09/14/2021 06:51AM. Voted Most Popular by the entire football, track, basketball, soccer teams ** -- hokiewasp 09/14/2021 09:23AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

gomocs.com

Postgame Quotes - North Alabama

Overall thoughts after 20-0 win over UNA. "I was really happy with how we just kept playing tonight. We played one snap at a time and gave ourselves an opportunity to go win a football game. It's hard to shut people out in college football. That's a big deal. It doesn't matter who you're playing. It's hard to shut people out and get wins. I thought we played a clean game for the most part, we corrected a lot of things we had to correct from week one to week two."
ALABAMA STATE
mnufc.com

Training Quotes | #SKCvMIN

“We’ve got a few players who are carrying knocks and a few guys who’ve been injured, but hey, that’s par for the course in the game. At this stage in the season, most of the players are carrying a little bit of something. It would have been nice to have a few more days to prepare but that’s the way it is. We know it’s going to be difficult, always is there. Got great amount of respect for Peter [Vermes] and his staff and what they do. I don’t see it being any different than it normally is. We’re going to have to play well to take something from the game.”
SOCCER
sportswar.com

Great quote

RIP Roger Brown. 6 Pro Bowls in 10 years. Played with Karras in Detroit, -- JMHoo 09/18/2021 11:37AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
NFL
msuspartans.com

Post-Game Quotes: Miami

It was a good team win for us on the road against a good opponent. Credit to our entire organization. We talk about our trainers, our nutrition, our strength and conditioning, operations, our doctors, coaches, support staff and the players. Everyone had a part in this. We had a lot of challenges that we knew we'd have to overcome to get this done on the road and we were able to do that as a team.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Basketball#Football
CBS DFW

Rivalry Week In Rockwall Squares Down 2 Of Best Area Quarterbacks

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s rivalry week in Rockwall! On Friday, the Rockwall Yellowjackets face off against the Rockwall-Heath Hawks in the I-30 Classic. The showdown squares off two of the best high school quarterbacks in the area: Rockwall-Heath’s Josh Hoover who is committed to Indiana, and Rockwall’s Braedyn Locke, who is committed to Mississippi State. “It’s a big rivalry.” said Hoover. “We’ve all grown up playing against each other since we were little kids and so, it’s going to be fun.” Rockwall-Heath Safety Peyton Williams agrees. “We’ve known these guys all of our lives. It’s awesome to be able to go play against them. It’s amazing.” Rockwall-Heath enters the game ranked 9th in the State of Texas, but the Hawks Head Coach Mike Spradlin is doing his best to keep his team humble heading into Friday’s Crosstown Showdown against familiar foes will be intense. “It’s a pretty intense rivalry. We are the stepchild, we know that. I mean Rockwall High has been here a long time, so we have to earn what we get.”
ROCKWALL, TX
sportswar.com

Key with OL is development.....

Some schools with great OL coaches can take 3 star guys and make them into 4/5 star guys...other coaches do the opposite.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Not conflating - I think you inferred the wrong thing .

I simply stated that 75% of the time Tony does not have the same guys available to him in March as he did in December. The injury insurance is what I was hoping for. If I were a coach that only played 7 or 8 guys every year and 75% of the time at least one of those guys got hurt or sick or transferred . then I would play more guys to get them ready to step in - next man up.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

On top of sometimes not working

If one goal this season is to get the OL more physically dominant in the running attack, there is no better way than to come out and not have to play wing-T shadow games. Line up, come off and get the 1,2,3 yards when they know you are going to do it. Wayne is a perfect back for that. They just need to make contact. But very demoralizing for a D to hold a team to 3rd and x yards for them to get a 1st down by running right at you.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Botzer was #30 in the fnal 2019 rankings. Soderlund was #5.

This was his last full year at WF. I believe he played #3 that year at WF behind Petros Chrysochos and Borna Gojo. WF had won the NCAA's in 2018, but lost in the 2019 finals to Texas. After losing their two stars, WF has taken a considerable drop. Tony Bresky could never find players that good, although I think Botzer played #1 in the Covid shortened and then canceled 2020 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Yes, banners are great!

Fall practice has started over at Davenport. We have a lot of new guys to -- UVAFan2626 09/22/2021 4:25PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
DAVENPORT, VA
sportswar.com

I think it was actually 9-6 but wow that freshman named Rhonde was pretty

Twin turbo boost commits to UVa. We got the McKenzie brothers! -- Five Pillar 09/22/2021 2:33PM. Why am I envisioning Bob and Doug singing “Hello!” from Book of Mormon -- CAV itee 09/22/2021 7:24PM. Seems like press coverage would be pretty rare in high school -- hooincarolina 09/22/2021 4:46PM. Last...
SPORTS
RiverBender.com

Dexheimer Posts Top SIUE Time

NORMAL. – Kassidy Dexheimer ran the 36 th fastest time in school history at 6K Friday, posting atime of 22 minutes, 46.3 seconds at the Redbird Invitational. Dexheimer placed 52 nd overall Continue Reading
NORMAL, IL
The Spun

Watch: Hilarious College Football Kickoff Return Going Viral

It a lineman’s dream to return kickoffs. One college football defensive lineman got the opportunity and made the most of it on Saturday night. Missouri State hosted Central Arkansas on Saturday in a match-up of the Bears. Leading 34-30 late in the fourth quarter, Central Arkansas elected to go with a short kickoff to prevent a long return. That allowed a Missouri State lineman to catch the kickoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Quotes of Note: Cardinals on Whipping Titans

NASHVILLE – The Arizona Cardinals saw to it Sunday that any talk about the Tennessee Titans as a Super Bowl contender would cease – at least for a week. Tennessee fell behind 17-0 and never seriously threatened in a 38-13 loss at Nissan Stadium. The offense allowed six sacks and committed three turnovers. The defense allowed Arizona to score four of the first five times it had the ball and to convert nearly 54 percent of its third-down opportunities.
NFL
247Sports

Cincinnati week: Thursday notes and quotes

See what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say this morning during his weekly Zoom call with the media. The Hoosiers are looking to knock off the 8th ranked Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday. Kickoff is at Noon and it will be shown on ESPN.
CINCINNATI, OH
R Scarlet Knights

Postgame Quotes: Football vs. Delaware

GREG SCHIANO: Well, it was good to get back home in front of our fans. I thought the student section was outstanding. They got here early again and stayed for a better part of the game which I was really pleased with. Try to answer anything I can. Q. What...
DELAWARE STATE
sportswar.com

I loved keeper in indoor

It's the only position where you can really nail somebody and be protected. lol. Especially in coed -- any time someone on the other team got too rough with one of our women, they knew to just let him take the ball inside the box and I'd handle things.
SOCCER
sportswar.com

2018 Yankees won 100, 8 games behind Boston. Prior to that,

A 100+ win A's team won a Wild Card spot in 2001, but they went directly to the divisional series since there was only 1 WC team in each league. Neither of those divisional races were particularly close like the NL West is this year. Back in 1993, the Giants missed the playoffs entirely with 103 wins, losing on the final day of the regular season... to the Dodgers...and allowing the Braves to win the division with 104 games. Wild Card was added the following year.
MLB
sportswar.com

Goalie isn't a real fun position, esp in indoor soccer

My son, the soccer goalie, was willing to sacrifice his health for the team -- Late 80s Hokie 09/22/2021 1:32PM. I envy you guys and that time. My daughter played goalie and was damn -- jdkhokie 09/22/2021 3:06PM. He plays "Travel" already, going into 5th year of that. This is...
SOCCER
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL

