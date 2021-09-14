CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Managing and monitoring swap space on Linux

By Sandra Henry-Stocker
Network World
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us don't often think about swap space unless we run into a problem on our systems that suggests we don't have enough. Even so, viewing and gauging the adequacy of swap space on a system is not overly complicated, and knowing what's normal for your system can help you spot when something is wrong. So let's check out some commands that can help you look into your swap space. But first, let's review some fundamentals.

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Best Tech Accessories for Remote Learning

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. As back-to-school season kicks off in the next few weeks, there’s a chance that your school is offering...
ELECTRONICS
phoronix.com

Amazon's DAMON Merged Into Linux 5.15 For Data Access Monitoring Framework

The DAMON kernel functionality developed by Amazon engineers has successfully landed in the Linux 5.15 tree. As part of the 147 patches herded into the kernel today by Andrew Morton, the most notable addition is the merging of the DAMON functionality. Since the start of 2020 there have been patches...
SOFTWARE
redhat.com

8 Linux virsh subcommands for managing VMs on the command line

The virtual shell, or virsh, is a flexible command-line utility for managing virtual machines (VMs) controlled by libvirt, which is a toolkit and API to manage virtualization platforms. It's the default management tool for Linux kernel-based virtual machines (KVMs), and it also supports Xen, VMware, and other platforms. The virsh...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubuntu Linux#Linux Distributions#Virtual Memory#Laptop#Swpused Kbswpcad
linuxtoday.com

How to Convert Linux Packages with Alien

Alien is a command line package converter that converts between different Linux package formats such as Red Hat rpm, Debian deb, Stampede slp, Slackware tgz, and Solaris pkg. Learn how to convert Linux packages with Alien here.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Linux 5.15 Adds VDUSE For vDPA Devices In User-Space

Akin to FUSE for file-systems in user-space, VDUSE is set to be merged for Linux 5.15 in adding support for vDPA devices in user-space. The vDPA framework is the VirtIO Data Path Acceleration code within the kernel for devices complying with the VirtIO specification but relying on a vendor-specific control path. The vDPA framework is increasingly used for abstracting hardware and concealing some elements of the hardware complexities to software while having a unified user-space API as a VirtIO device.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What Is Arch Linux and Who Uses It?

Linux distros are known for their simplicity and ease of use, but Arch Linux challenges this notion by letting users choose everything while keeping the functionality intact. For beginners, this power of choice might make Arch Linux even more daunting, but for advanced Linux users, it's icing on the cake.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Best Linux VPN 2021

Improve your online security with the help of a VPN- or virtual private network - by creating a more secure connection to another network. For those using a Linux system, there are plenty of VPN for Linux available, and we'll go into detail below on the best providers for this specific operating system.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
iotbusinessnews.com

Paessler presents Paessler Building Monitor, an IoT monitoring solution for the sustainable management of buildings

This fall, Paessler AG, a leading provider of monitoring software for complex IT and IoT infrastructure, will release a brand new solution for facility managers and building owners: the new software as a service (SaaS), “Paessler Building Monitor”, provides around-the-clock digital monitoring of building conditions. The monitoring is based on...
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

How to play Battlefield 1 on Linux

Battlefield 1 is an FPS game developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. The game is the fifteenth release in the series. It was released on Steam for Windows in 2016. However, it was never released on Linux. Here’s how to get it working on your system. How to...
VIDEO GAMES
Computer Weekly

Microsoft ‘accelerates’ Flatcar Container Linux

Earlier this year Microsoft announced that it acquired Kinvolk, the creator and distributor of Flatcar Container Linux, a community Linux distribution designed for container workloads, with high security and low maintenance. Along with that acquisition, it also took on the company’s Lokomotive and Inspektor Gadget projects. Since that time, the...
SOFTWARE
maketecheasier.com

Using du to Free Up Disk Space in Linux

If you’re new to the world of Linux, you may find yourself wondering how to free up disk space. It’s not always as simple as just uninstalling some programs. This is particularly true if you have many files taking up space scattered across your whole filesystem. While there are many different ways to free up disk space in Linux, read on to learn about one of the quickest: using du and some basic terminal commands.
COMPUTERS
WebProNews

Asahi Linux Closing In On ‘A Polished Linux Experience’ On M1 Macs

Apple’s M1 Macs may not fully support Linux just yet, but that’s on the verge of changing. Apple’s M1 processors power its next-generation Macs. Based on the same designs the company has been using in its iPhones and iPads for years, the M1 has received accolades for its performance and battery life. While most users are perfectly content with Apple’s macOS, some would prefer to run Linux.
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

How to merge PDFs with PDFSam on Linux

Need to merge two PDF documents on your Linux PC? Check out PDFSam; it’s an excellent tool that gives users incredible power to modify and edit PDF documents on Linux. Here’s how to use it to merge PDFs. Installing PDFSam on Linux. Before PDFSam can merge PDF documents, the app...
SOFTWARE
maketecheasier.com

How to Convert Ubuntu Into Regolith Linux

Regolith Linux isn’t your typical Linux distribution. It falls somewhere in between being a distribution and a desktop environment, as it is built on top of Ubuntu. And unlike most typical Linux distributions, Regolith doesn’t have to be installed as a standalone operating system. If you are already using Ubuntu as your operating system, then you can install Regolith on top of it for a preconfigured i3 experience.
SOFTWARE
freecodecamp.org

Linux Essentials for Hackers

If you want to get into the growing field of cyber security and ethical hacking, you are going to need to understand how to use Linux. We just released a free course on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel that will teach you all the common Linux skills used in cyber-security and ethical hacking.
SOFTWARE
itprotoday.com

Linux at 30: 5 Ways Linux has Changed the Software Engineering Model

When we talk about the impact of Linux, the kernel that turned 30 this summer, we tend to focus on its technical outcomes--how it formed the foundation for a diverse array of operating systems for servers, desktops, mobile phones, cloud computing and beyond. But, arguably, Linux’s ultimate importance lies not in any of its technical benefits, but in the way it changed how developers work. Without Linux, the way many programmers program--indeed, even the way they think about the software engineeringn model--would likely be quite different.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

A Quick Guide to Using df Command in Linux to Check Disk Space

This article will help you understand the use of the df command in Linux and how to use it with multiple options in Linux/Unix. The ‘df’ (Disk Free) command is an inbuilt utility for finding available disk usage space on Linux servers/storage. This command is mainly used by System Admins, as it is one of their main tasks to monitor the server/storage space. Pro tip: don’t confuse df with the du command.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Cybercriminals recreate Cobalt Strike in Linux

A re-implementation of Cobalt Strike has been "written from scratch" to attack Linux systems. Dubbed Vermilion Strike, Intezer said on Tuesday that the new variation leans on Cobalt Strike functionality, including its command-and-control (C2) protocol, its remote access functionality, and its ability to run shell instructions. Cobalt Strike is a...
SOFTWARE
Network World

Training and Inferencing with NVIDIA AI Enterprise on VMware vSphere

NVIDIA AI Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of software that's optimized, certified and supported on VMware vSphere 7 and industry-leading servers. This end-to-end platform is designed to provide the easiest solution for enterprises to enable AI in their core data center. In this demo, we'll show some examples of the features and capabilities of this stack, as well as some example workloads, such as multi-node AI training, as well as multiple inferencing workloads.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy