You're casting a very wide net and stereotyping
Many executives and successful professionals come from the universities of Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, etc. These are not football factory and party schools. Your analogy is like UVA saying that VT doesn't belong in the ACC because it is comprised of farmers and hillbillies. It's ridiculous, and only comes from taking a minority representation of the school and casting a wide net to tens of thousands of people. Let's be better than that.virginiatech.sportswar.com
