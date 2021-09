UFC analyst Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on transgender fight Alana McLaughlin, suggesting that “it’s unfair to women’s MMA.”. McLaughlin has become a bit of a controversial figure in the world of mixed martial arts as she recently made her professional MMA debut and defeated Celine Provost at the Combate Global promotion. She is the first transgendered fighter since Fallon Fox earlier in the 2010s, and she is just as polarizing as there are many fans, media, and fighters who have mixed opinions about McLaughlin fighting inside the cage. There are plenty of people who are fine with it, but there are also many people who do not believe she should fight MMA.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO