CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

48 yd fg BAL @ 0:40. Then OAK gets down to kick a 55 yd fg to get to OT..

By EAPo Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

.Then OAK wins the toss. Renfro catches a pass and does this crazy sideline tiptoe for about 20 yards. Then on 3rd down, Carr gets flushed and throws this floater off his back foot, which the receiver comes back to catch, puts on this little move, and then dives and appears to reach the football across the goal line... GAME OVER! THE LAS VEGAS HOME CROWD GOES WILD!! The players all come off the sidelines and start congratulating each other and patting each other on the head, making small talk, etc.. BUT WAIT!! THE GAME'S NOT OVER!!! Review in the booth shows that Edwards was down about a foot outside the goal line. A no-gainer, a false start, and a tipped pass later, and Baltimore now has the ball in the end zone for a touchback.. And no raiders score.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Raiders#American Football#Fg Bal 0 40#The Las Vegas Home
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Sports

“No one could find” Daniel Carlson when Raiders wanted to kick FG in OT

Among the many twists and turns that Monday night’s game took before ending with Derek Carr‘s touchdown pass to Zay Jones was the Raiders taking a delay of game penalty when they wanted to try a field goal on the previous play. On second down from the Baltimore 26-yard-line, Raiders...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Tight End Reportedly Being Released

Less than 24 hours after beating the Lions on Monday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly released a tight end. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers have released tight end Jace Sternberger. Sternberger’s two-week suspension was just lifted. That left the Packers with a decision to make....
NFL
The Spun

Pro Football Focus Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback So Far

Two weeks into the NFL season, some of the league’s top quarterback have taken center stage by getting off to impressive starts. Other signal callers have struggled to get their years off and running with a handful of underwhelming performances to kick-off the campaign. In that second category, there’s one...
NFL
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 3

The 2021 NFL season has treated NFL fans to a couple of excellent "Thursday Night Football" games to start the season. In Week 1, the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys by two points thanks to a field goal by Ryan Succop with two seconds left on the clock. A week later, the Washington Football Team knocked off the Giants; they earned a one-point victory via a Dustin Hopkins field goal as time expired.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Live updates: Swift gets going as Lions answer 49ers with FG

Detroit takes over at the 25, trailing 14-7. Jamaal Williams goes up the middle for 3 yards on first down. A 2-yard gain on second down sets up third-and-5, which the Lions convert with a 6-yard throw to Williams. D'Andre Swift gets the first-down carry and goes for 16, then...
NFL
sportswar.com

Yep. Hope we don't need a FG to win.

Brennan Armstrong looks like he could be as good as any UVA QB ever. -- foulcanine 09/11/2021 3:35PM. BA is improving and is 7-5 as a starter. We may need to see how he plays on -- UV Won 09/11/2021 6:57PM. Re your last - I think that's true on...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy