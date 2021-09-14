48 yd fg BAL @ 0:40. Then OAK gets down to kick a 55 yd fg to get to OT..

.Then OAK wins the toss. Renfro catches a pass and does this crazy sideline tiptoe for about 20 yards. Then on 3rd down, Carr gets flushed and throws this floater off his back foot, which the receiver comes back to catch, puts on this little move, and then dives and appears to reach the football across the goal line... GAME OVER! THE LAS VEGAS HOME CROWD GOES WILD!! The players all come off the sidelines and start congratulating each other and patting each other on the head, making small talk, etc.. BUT WAIT!! THE GAME'S NOT OVER!!! Review in the booth shows that Edwards was down about a foot outside the goal line. A no-gainer, a false start, and a tipped pass later, and Baltimore now has the ball in the end zone for a touchback.. And no raiders score.