CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Long pass from Carr to Edwards! Called TD on the field, raiders celebrated

By HoosAC Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

They all ran on the field. Gruden knew it wasn’t over but his knee hit at the half yard line. No TD.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Raiders’ Derek Carr calls out reporter for being so ‘negative’

Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr called out a reporter postgame for being negative following the Raiders overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. To cap off an entertaining Week 1 of the NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders took down the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in an overtime thriller, 33-27. Even with the Ravens recent bad luck at the running back position, Baltimore was still expected to leave Allegiant Stadium with a win.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 3

The 2021 NFL season has treated NFL fans to a couple of excellent "Thursday Night Football" games to start the season. In Week 1, the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys by two points thanks to a field goal by Ryan Succop with two seconds left on the clock. A week later, the Washington Football Team knocked off the Giants; they earned a one-point victory via a Dustin Hopkins field goal as time expired.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of North Carolina Basketball Player Going Viral

A photo of a North Carolina men’s basketball player is going viral on social media on Wednesday evening. The photo has probably been messed with in Photoshop, but we can’t say that with 100 percent certainty. North Carolina junior forward Armando Bacot shared his preseason photo on social media. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

Raiders’ Derek Carr set to open 8th season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derek Carr remembers waking up in a panic, stressing the night before every practice. It’s been quite some time, the eight-year veteran said Thursday, since nerves and anxiety have had him rattled. In fact, Carr is looking forward to a good night’s rest before what will be arguably the biggest season-opener of his career. The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens in the first “Monday Night Football” game of the season, at Allegiant Stadium, which sits a Hail Mary pass away from the Las Vegas. Strip.
NFL
Hickory Daily Record

Boston catches TD pass, nabs 2 pick-sixes as Bunker Hill pummels Raiders

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill football team used suffocating defense and a balanced offensive attack to hand visiting North Iredell its 25th consecutive loss dating back to September 2018. The Bears scored six touchdowns — including two defensive scores in less than a minute — in a 41-0 rout of the Raiders on Friday night.
CLAREMONT, NC
NBC Sports Chicago

3 Bears postgame observations, from Fields' TD to struggles on D

Matt Nagy’s team looked outmatched on both offense and defense in Sunday Night Football, but it wasn’t all bad. Overall, it was a roller coaster ride of a game, highlighted by Justin Fields’ touchdown run that briefly brought the Bears within one score of the Rams in the second half. But the Rams made several more splash plays than the Bears, and it was simply too much for them to overcome in the end.
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Derek Carr: Tosses game-winning touchdown

Carr completed 34 of 56 passes for 435 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 33-27 overtime win against the Ravens. Carr attempted to force feed tight end Darren Waller early on, but the duo struggled to connect amid a couple drops as well as a smothering Baltimore secondary. However, they ultimately got on track, with Waller catching 10 of his whopping 19 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. Carr also incorporated slot man Hunter Renfrow and waited until crunch time to get second-year wideout Bryan Edwards going. The two set up a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation, then had a game-winning, 33-yard touchdown brought back to the one-yard line in overtime. Incredibly, Carr would subsequently throw an interception shortly after play resumed, but once he got the ball back from that miscue, he emphatically ended the contest with a 31-yard touchdown to Zay Jones. Monday's thrilling, back-and-forth finish enabled Carr to rack up the yardage, but he'll face another usually stingy AFC North defense as he travels to Pittsburgh in Week 2.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Mac Jones tried to give ball from first NFL TD pass to teammate

Mac Jones threw the first touchdown pass of his NFL career late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, but it looked like the rookie had no intention of keeping the ball for a souvenir. Jones’ first TD pass was a dart to Nelson Agholor that...
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Anthony Brown celebrates TD pass to Moliki Matavao

The Oregon Ducks continue to answer the call every time Ohio State gets within one score. The latest was a six-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Brown to tight end Moliki Matavao, giving the Ducks a 35-21 lead with just over 10 minutes to play.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy