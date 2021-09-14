Long pass from Carr to Edwards! Called TD on the field, raiders celebrated

Carr completed 34 of 56 passes for 435 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 33-27 overtime win against the Ravens. Carr attempted to force feed tight end Darren Waller early on, but the duo struggled to connect amid a couple drops as well as a smothering Baltimore secondary. However, they ultimately got on track, with Waller catching 10 of his whopping 19 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. Carr also incorporated slot man Hunter Renfrow and waited until crunch time to get second-year wideout Bryan Edwards going. The two set up a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation, then had a game-winning, 33-yard touchdown brought back to the one-yard line in overtime. Incredibly, Carr would subsequently throw an interception shortly after play resumed, but once he got the ball back from that miscue, he emphatically ended the contest with a 31-yard touchdown to Zay Jones. Monday's thrilling, back-and-forth finish enabled Carr to rack up the yardage, but he'll face another usually stingy AFC North defense as he travels to Pittsburgh in Week 2.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO