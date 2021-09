It was a sunny, quiet morning in early August. I had just pulled into Parklands Foundation’s Letcher Basin, one of several unique and wonderful natural areas to visit within a 30 minute or-so drive of Bloomington. Within five minutes of walking from my car into the restored prairie that’s there, I saw several whitetail deer, a few hummingbirds and monarch butterflies gathering nectar from many different wildflower species, and more. What stuck with me most though was the sight of heavy dew that hung on the Indian paintbrush and Big Bluestem grasses, silhouetted by the morning sun, and the first feelings of fall, thanks to a slight crispness in the air.

