With next month’s COP26 meeting on the horizon, the competition regulator has warned that it will use 2022 to come down hard on businesses trying to mislead consumers over their environmental credentials.As part of a wider campaign launched this week ahead of the UN’s Climate Change Conference, and in light of a murky, complex issue that has exploded as consumers become increasingly influenced by the impact their purchasing decisions have on the environment, the Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) has fired a warning shot at those who inaccurately spin their products and services to appear more sustainable than they really...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO