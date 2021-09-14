CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken's House Testimony On Afghanistan Wasn't Persuasive, Rep. Chabot Says

 8 days ago

We're going to turn now to one of the members of Congress who questioned Secretary Blinken. Joining us now is Ohio Republican Steve Chabot. He sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Good morning, Congressman. STEVE CHABOT: Good morning. MARTINEZ: At least one of your Republican colleagues asked the secretary...

talesbuzz.com

White House shares Blinken’s delusion on Afghanistan pullout: Goodwin

Those unfortunate souls who watched Tony Blinken’s two days of congressional testimony learned one clear thing: the secretary of state is a world-class bureaucrat. Like all bureaucrats, Blinken is impervious to criticism, his job secure because he did what he was told. Sure, mistakes were made, but not by him.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden overruled Blinken and Austin's attempts to extend US presence in Afghanistan, new Woodward/Costa book says

In their new book "Peril," journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa explore the opening months of Joe Biden's presidency, including how Biden was hellbent not to let the military stop him from withdrawing from Afghanistan and how Donald Trump's shadow hangs over the Biden presidency. The book explores Biden's determination...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

GOP Rep. Erupts on Blinken in Heated Back-and-Forth on Afghanistan: ‘I Don’t Wish to Hear Your Lies’

The House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Afghanistan erupted Monday when Congressman Brian Mast (R- FL) repeatedly went off on Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Mast brought up the leaked transcript of President Joe Biden’s call with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, specifically asking if they worked “to manipulate the intelligence about the Taliban.”
FOREIGN POLICY
midkansasonline.com

Sec. of State Anthony Blinken defends Afghanistan withdrawal at House hearing

In an appearance before a House committee Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Blinken testified in front of the House foreign affairs committee via video link during a hearing entitled “Afghanistan 2001-2021: Evaluating the Withdrawal and U.S. Policies.”
FOREIGN POLICY
WashingtonExaminer

‘Debacle’ and ‘betrayal’: Blinken ripped for Afghanistan failures in rancorous House hearing

MORE GRILLED BLINKEN ON TAP: To call yesterday’s House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan “contentious” would be to risk serious understatement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced withering criticism from Republicans on the committee, including demands he resign. More “grilled Blinken” is on the menu for this morning as the embattled secretary of state is raked over the hibachi by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, beginning at 10 a.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

‘Couldn’t Be Bothered to Come Down Here’: Afghanistan Hearing Boils Over After GOP Rep. Slams Blinken for Not Showing Up in Person

Monday’s Afghanistan hearing with Secretary Antony Blinken heated up when it was Congressman Scott Perry’s turn for questions. The Pennsylvania Republican started by asking Blinken where he’s testifying remotely from. Blinken said he’s at the State Department, and Perry remarked, “Couldn’t be bothered to come down here and see Congress. All right. That’s great.”
FOREIGN POLICY
mainstreet-nashville.com

Calls for Blinken's resignation during Afghanistan hearing

A hearing billed as the first part of a major evaluation of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan featured criticism of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and calls for his resignation. “Your bizarre abandoning of Bagram Airfield led directly to 13 Marines murdered in Kabul,” Rep. Joe Wilson, a South Carolina...
FOREIGN POLICY
washingtonnewsday.com

Blinken defends the withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying, “We inherited a deadline; we didn’t inherit a plan.”

Blinken defends the withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying, “We inherited a deadline; we didn’t inherit a plan.”. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is defending the Biden administration’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which ends America’s longest war nearly 20 years after the terrorist attacks that sparked it. “We inherited a deadline,...
U.S. POLITICS
Radio NB

Brit Hume Reacts To Secretary Blinken’s Capitol Hill Testimony

Brit Hume, Senior political analyst for Fox News Channel joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to react to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Capitol Hill testimony, Where the Secretary was grill for the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Brit said this,. “Furthermore, it leaves open the question, or at...
U.S. POLITICS
kelo.com

Blinken says U.S. will assess Pakistan ties over Afghanistan’s future

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will be looking at its relationship with Pakistan in the coming weeks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, to formulate what role Washington would want it play in the future of Afghanistan. In the first public hearing in Congress about Afghanistan...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US Senate leader urges Biden to end 'hateful' Haitian expulsions

Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, with the White House facing a firestorm of criticism over its buckling immigration system and the apparent abuse of refugees. Border patrol agents are struggling to stem a massive influx of undocumented migrants, thousands of them from Haiti, in a mounting crisis described by one Republican senator as a "monumental disaster" for the Biden administration. US Customs and Border Protection has said the "majority" will be expelled under Title 42, a policy from Donald Trump's administration that stopped most arrivals at the southern border on the grounds that migrants could spread Covid-19. "I urge President Biden... to immediately put a stop to these expulsions, and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
DEL RIO, TX
CBS Minnesota

Reps. Omar, Ocasio-Cortez And Other Lawmakers Call On DHS To Drop Visa Sanctions Enacted By Trump

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar and other U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Department of Homeland Security to drop visa sanctions that were enacted under former President Trump. On Tuesday, Omar’s office announced a letter has been sent to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In it, the letter says the sanctions have led to “significant increase” in deportations of African asylum seekers and Southeast Asia refugees. “We write to express our deep concerns about the Department of Homeland Security’s continued implementation of the 243(d) visa sanctions enacted under the Trump Administration, despite...
CONGRESS & COURTS
